USD/IDR technical analysis: Looks sidelined inside the triangle below 200-bar SMA

- USD/IDR remains inside the one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
- Prices stay below key short-term Simple Moving Average (SMA), indicating weakness in momentum.
USD/IDR keeps following an immediate trading range while taking rounds to 14,043 during early Wednesday.
The pair needs to break a one-week-old symmetrical triangle, currently between 14,010 and 14,090, to register further momentum.
Adding to the upside barriers is the 50% Fibonacci retracement of September-October upside, at 14,080, 200-day SMA level of 14,120 and a downward sloping trend-line since October 08, at 14,170.
Meanwhile, the pair’s downside break of 14,010 may take rest around 13,980 before revisiting September month's bottom close to 13,880.
USD/IDR 4-hour chart
Trend: sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14042.8
|Today Daily Change
|-2.2000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|14045
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14113.0825
|Daily SMA50
|14129.027
|Daily SMA100
|14137.245
|Daily SMA200
|14162.3545
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14061
|Previous Daily Low
|14001.5
|Previous Weekly High
|14182
|Previous Weekly Low
|13971.3
|Previous Monthly High
|14276.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|13883
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14038.271
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14024.229
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14010.6667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13976.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13951.1667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14070.1667
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14095.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14129.6667
