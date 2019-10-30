USD/IDR technical analysis: Looks sidelined inside the triangle below 200-bar SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR remains inside the one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
  • Prices stay below key short-term Simple Moving Average (SMA), indicating weakness in momentum.

USD/IDR keeps following an immediate trading range while taking rounds to 14,043 during early Wednesday.

The pair needs to break a one-week-old symmetrical triangle, currently between 14,010 and 14,090, to register further momentum.

Adding to the upside barriers is the 50% Fibonacci retracement of September-October upside, at 14,080, 200-day SMA level of 14,120 and a downward sloping trend-line since October 08, at 14,170.

Meanwhile, the pair’s downside break of 14,010 may take rest around 13,980 before revisiting September month's bottom close to 13,880.

USD/IDR 4-hour chart

Trend: sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14042.8
Today Daily Change -2.2000
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 14045
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14113.0825
Daily SMA50 14129.027
Daily SMA100 14137.245
Daily SMA200 14162.3545
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14061
Previous Daily Low 14001.5
Previous Weekly High 14182
Previous Weekly Low 13971.3
Previous Monthly High 14276.5
Previous Monthly Low 13883
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14038.271
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14024.229
Daily Pivot Point S1 14010.6667
Daily Pivot Point S2 13976.3333
Daily Pivot Point S3 13951.1667
Daily Pivot Point R1 14070.1667
Daily Pivot Point R2 14095.3333
Daily Pivot Point R3 14129.6667

 

 

