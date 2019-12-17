USD/IDR Technical Analysis: Choppy inside nearby symmetrical triangle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR funnels down to the end of the short-term symmetrical triangle.
  • 200-bar SMA, the monthly trend line add to the resistance.
  • The current month low holds the key to July, September months’ bottoms.

USD/IDR stays inside four-day-old triangle formation while trading around 14,015 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the pair remains below 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a downward sloping trend line since December 02.

A sustained downside break of aforementioned triangle support, at 13,997 now, can drag prices to 13,965 and the monthly bottom surrounding 13,925.

However, lows marked in July and September months, close to 13,880, will keep further declines guarded.

On the upside, pair’s break of formation resistance, at 14,036 now, can push the quote towards a 200-bar SMA level of 14,060 and then to short-term falling resistance-line around 14,080.

In a case the Bulls manage to dominate beyond 14,080, monthly top nearing 14,180 and 14,300 will be on their radars.

USD/IDR four-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14016.4
Today Daily Change 15.4000
Today Daily Change % 0.11%
Today daily open 14001
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14059.6711
Daily SMA50 14071.9024
Daily SMA100 14121.4892
Daily SMA200 14159.5376
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14047.5
Previous Daily Low 13963.6035
Previous Weekly High 14092.5
Previous Weekly Low 13924.503
Previous Monthly High 14296.292
Previous Monthly Low 13896.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14015.4515
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 13995.652
Daily Pivot Point S1 13960.569
Daily Pivot Point S2 13920.138
Daily Pivot Point S3 13876.6725
Daily Pivot Point R1 14044.4655
Daily Pivot Point R2 14087.931
Daily Pivot Point R3 14128.362

 

 

