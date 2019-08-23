USD/IDR technical analysis: Choppy inside 8-day old symmetrical triangle

- USD/IDR keeps following a short-term symmetrical triangle formation since August 13.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement add to the support while 14,420 offers extra resistance.
USD/IDR shows little reaction to the previous day’s rate cut by the Bank Indonesia (BI) as it maintains immediate symmetrical triangle formation while taking rounds to 14,240 on early Friday.
The BI announced its second 2019 rate cut worth of 0.25% on Thursday. Though, markets shrug-off the news as major attention remains on the Jackson Hole Symposium.
The pair follow eight-day-old symmetrical triangle as far as it trades between 14,330 and 14,218, which in turn highlights the requirement of a break above/below the mentioned levels in order to witness trade momentum.
On the upside break of 14,330, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of July-August run-up, around 14,420, holds the gate for the pair’s rally towards the monthly top of 14,583.
Alternatively, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,150 and 14,000 could please sellers past-14,218.
USD/IDR 4-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14240.5
|Today Daily Change
|15.9500
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|14224.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14208.495
|Daily SMA50
|14141.655
|Daily SMA100
|14200.848
|Daily SMA200
|14231.9185
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14287.5
|Previous Daily Low
|14214.5
|Previous Weekly High
|14363.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|14155.05
|Previous Monthly High
|14240
|Previous Monthly Low
|13884
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14259.614
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14242.386
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14196.8667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14169.1833
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14123.8667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14269.8667
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14315.1833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14342.8667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Sellers dominate below 1.1113/20 resistance-confluence
EUR/USD remains on the back foot for more than a week. 200-HMA, multiple highs since August 15 limit near-term upside. Prices are now likely declining towards 1.1066/63 area including latest lows.
GBP/USD: Pulls back from 4H 200MA, 8-week old resistance-line, RSI overbought
With the 4H 200MA and a falling trend-line since June 25 limiting the GBP/USD pair’s near-term upside, the quote witnesses pullback to 1.2245 during Friday’s Asian session. 23.6% of Fibonacci retracement acts as immediate support.
USD/JPY: Yen dips as Japan's inflation hovers at 2-year lows
The Japanese Yen is losing altitude in Asia, possibly due to dismal Japanese inflation data and the resulting rise in the dovish Bank of Japan (BOJ) expectations. Japan's core inflation remained at two-year lows in July.
Gold: Looks south with symmetrical triangle breakdown on 4H
Gold has dived out a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart. The daily chart indicators also favor a drop to $1,480. Essentially, sellers have come out victorious in a tug of war with the bulls.
The audiences of Chairman Powell
The FOMC vote in July to drop the fed funds rate 0.25% for the first time since December 2008 was 8-2 with some members who approved the reduction doubting its logic or necessity.