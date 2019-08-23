USD/IDR technical analysis: Choppy inside 8-day old symmetrical triangle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR keeps following a short-term symmetrical triangle formation since August 13.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement add to the support while 14,420 offers extra resistance.

USD/IDR shows little reaction to the previous day’s rate cut by the Bank Indonesia (BI) as it maintains immediate symmetrical triangle formation while taking rounds to 14,240 on early Friday.

The BI announced its second 2019 rate cut worth of 0.25% on Thursday. Though, markets shrug-off the news as major attention remains on the Jackson Hole Symposium.

The pair follow eight-day-old symmetrical triangle as far as it trades between 14,330 and 14,218, which in turn highlights the requirement of a break above/below the mentioned levels in order to witness trade momentum.

On the upside break of 14,330, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of July-August run-up, around 14,420, holds the gate for the pair’s rally towards the monthly top of 14,583.

Alternatively, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,150 and 14,000 could please sellers past-14,218.

USD/IDR 4-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14240.5
Today Daily Change 15.9500
Today Daily Change % 0.11%
Today daily open 14224.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14208.495
Daily SMA50 14141.655
Daily SMA100 14200.848
Daily SMA200 14231.9185
Levels
Previous Daily High 14287.5
Previous Daily Low 14214.5
Previous Weekly High 14363.5
Previous Weekly Low 14155.05
Previous Monthly High 14240
Previous Monthly Low 13884
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14259.614
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14242.386
Daily Pivot Point S1 14196.8667
Daily Pivot Point S2 14169.1833
Daily Pivot Point S3 14123.8667
Daily Pivot Point R1 14269.8667
Daily Pivot Point R2 14315.1833
Daily Pivot Point R3 14342.8667

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

