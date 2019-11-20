USD/IDR Technical Analysis: Buyers look for clear break of multi-month-old falling triangle

  • USD/IDR pulls back from near-term key bullish chart patterns.
  • 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, July-September lows on sellers’ radar.
  • Bulls can target 61.8% Fibonacci retracement during the upside break.

With the multi-month-old descending triangle formation restricting the USD/IDR pair’s immediate moves, the quote drops to 14,090 by the press time of Wednesday’s Asian session.

The quote needs to provide a clear break above the bullish formation resistance, at 14,200, in order to aim for 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April-June downtick, at 14,344.

Though, pair’s further upside might not refrain from challenging August month top near 14,580 followed by May month highs close to 14,670.

Meanwhile, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and lows marked since July, close to 13,970 and 13,880 respectively, can keep sellers entertained ahead of diverting them to June month low near 13,750.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14094.9
Today Daily Change -1.1000
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 14096
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14052.3525
Daily SMA50 14093.981
Daily SMA100 14115.7795
Daily SMA200 14164.8235
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14143
Previous Daily Low 13913.9
Previous Weekly High 14203.511
Previous Weekly Low 13995.819
Previous Monthly High 14273.8
Previous Monthly Low 13971.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14055.4838
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14001.4162
Daily Pivot Point S1 13958.9333
Daily Pivot Point S2 13821.8667
Daily Pivot Point S3 13729.8333
Daily Pivot Point R1 14188.0333
Daily Pivot Point R2 14280.0667
Daily Pivot Point R3 14417.1333

 

 

