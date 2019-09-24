USD/IDR technical analysis: Bulls needs a clear break of 100-day EMA to return to power

- USD/IDR stays below 100-day EMA.
- The high of Friday’s Doji candle adds strength to the resistance.
- Recently long upper shadows portray bears’ dominance.
Despite flashing a Doji candle on Friday, followed by Monday’s inverted hammer-like formation, the USD/IDR pair stays on the back foot below 100-day EMA while taking rounds to 14,070 amid Tuesday’s Asian session.
The pair has been trading below 100-day exponential moving average (EMA) ever since the early-month days while recent long upper shadows of daily candles also signal the pair’s weakness.
As a result, a gradual downtick to 14,000 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of April-June declines, near 13,975, can’t be denied. However, the monthly bottom close to 13,880 seems a tough nut to crack for sellers during further declines.
Meanwhile, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,120 can please short-term buyers before challenging them with 14,062/65 area including 100-day EMA and top of Doji.
Should prices rally beyond 14,065 on a daily closing basis, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements around 14,230 and 14,350 will flash on buyers’ radar.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14069.6
|Today Daily Change
|1.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|14068.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14107.99
|Daily SMA50
|14131.172
|Daily SMA100
|14195.998
|Daily SMA200
|14188.409
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14133.5
|Previous Daily Low
|14052
|Previous Weekly High
|14174.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|13965
|Previous Monthly High
|14582.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|14075
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14102.367
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14083.133
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14035.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14003.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13954.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14117.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14166.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14198.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
The Consumer Confidence Index is expected to slip to 133.5 in September from 135.1 in August. The Present Situation Index was 117.2 in August and 170.9 in July. The Expectations Index was 107.0 in August and 112.4 in July.