USD/IDR technical analysis: Bulls needs a clear break of 100-day EMA to return to power

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR stays below 100-day EMA.
  • The high of Friday’s Doji candle adds strength to the resistance.
  • Recently long upper shadows portray bears’ dominance.

Despite flashing a Doji candle on Friday, followed by Monday’s inverted hammer-like formation, the USD/IDR pair stays on the back foot below 100-day EMA while taking rounds to 14,070 amid Tuesday’s Asian session.

The pair has been trading below 100-day exponential moving average (EMA) ever since the early-month days while recent long upper shadows of daily candles also signal the pair’s weakness.

As a result, a gradual downtick to 14,000 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of April-June declines, near 13,975, can’t be denied. However, the monthly bottom close to 13,880 seems a tough nut to crack for sellers during further declines.

Meanwhile, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,120 can please short-term buyers before challenging them with 14,062/65 area including 100-day EMA and top of Doji.

Should prices rally beyond 14,065 on a daily closing basis, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements around 14,230 and 14,350 will flash on buyers’ radar.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14069.6
Today Daily Change 1.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 14068.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14107.99
Daily SMA50 14131.172
Daily SMA100 14195.998
Daily SMA200 14188.409
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14133.5
Previous Daily Low 14052
Previous Weekly High 14174.3
Previous Weekly Low 13965
Previous Monthly High 14582.9
Previous Monthly Low 14075
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14102.367
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14083.133
Daily Pivot Point S1 14035.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 14003.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 13954.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 14117.4
Daily Pivot Point R2 14166.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 14198.9

 

 

