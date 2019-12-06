USD/IDR Technical Analysis: Bearish Marubozu keep sellers hopeful

- USD/IDR fails to recover the previous day’s losses.
- Multiple rising trend lines on the Bears’ radar.
- Buyers will wait for entry beyond the monthly top.
USD/IDR fails to hold onto recovery gains while trading around 14,030 ahead of Friday’s European session. That said, the pair portrayed a bearish candlestick formation as it dropped heavily on Thursday.
In addition to the Bearish Marubozu, pair’s failure to cross 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), at 14,070 now, during the early-day bounce, also portrays the underlying weakness in momentum.
As a result, sellers are now gearing up to visit an upward sloping trend line since mid-September around 14,000 whereas a bit less slanted rising support line from July, at 13,925 now, will be in focus afterward.
On the contrary, pair’s run-up beyond 21-day SMA level of 14,070 can push prices towards the monthly high of 14,130.
Though, major bulls are likely to wait for a daily closing beyond 14.130 before targeting October top near 14,215.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14040.7
|Today Daily Change
|65.3890
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47%
|Today daily open
|13975.311
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14087.1461
|Daily SMA50
|14096.7864
|Daily SMA100
|14120.1782
|Daily SMA200
|14166.5051
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14133
|Previous Daily Low
|13973.2285
|Previous Weekly High
|14296.292
|Previous Weekly Low
|13896.3
|Previous Monthly High
|14296.292
|Previous Monthly Low
|13896.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14034.2612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14071.9673
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|13921.3597
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13867.4083
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13761.5882
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14081.1312
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14186.9513
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14240.9027
