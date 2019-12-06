USD/IDR Technical Analysis: Bearish Marubozu keep sellers hopeful

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR fails to recover the previous day’s losses.
  • Multiple rising trend lines on the Bears’ radar.
  • Buyers will wait for entry beyond the monthly top.

USD/IDR fails to hold onto recovery gains while trading around 14,030 ahead of Friday’s European session. That said, the pair portrayed a bearish candlestick formation as it dropped heavily on Thursday.

In addition to the Bearish Marubozu, pair’s failure to cross 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), at 14,070 now, during the early-day bounce, also portrays the underlying weakness in momentum.

 As a result, sellers are now gearing up to visit an upward sloping trend line since mid-September around 14,000 whereas a bit less slanted rising support line from July, at 13,925 now, will be in focus afterward.

On the contrary, pair’s run-up beyond 21-day SMA level of 14,070 can push prices towards the monthly high of 14,130.

Though, major bulls are likely to wait for a daily closing beyond 14.130 before targeting October top near 14,215.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14040.7
Today Daily Change 65.3890
Today Daily Change % 0.47%
Today daily open 13975.311
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14087.1461
Daily SMA50 14096.7864
Daily SMA100 14120.1782
Daily SMA200 14166.5051
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14133
Previous Daily Low 13973.2285
Previous Weekly High 14296.292
Previous Weekly Low 13896.3
Previous Monthly High 14296.292
Previous Monthly Low 13896.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14034.2612
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14071.9673
Daily Pivot Point S1 13921.3597
Daily Pivot Point S2 13867.4083
Daily Pivot Point S3 13761.5882
Daily Pivot Point R1 14081.1312
Daily Pivot Point R2 14186.9513
Daily Pivot Point R3 14240.9027

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

When is the German Industrial Production and how could it affect EUR/USD?

When is the German Industrial Production and how could it affect EUR/USD?

EUR/USD has cleared key resistance ahead of the German Industrial Production, which is expected to show the output expanded at a seasonally adjusted rate of 0.1% month-on-month in October.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Hardships for UK PM checks seven-day winning streak ahead of US NFP

GBP/USD: Hardships for UK PM checks seven-day winning streak ahead of US NFP

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3160 while heading into the London open on Friday. The quote surged for consecutive seven days till Thursday as it touched the May month top. 

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Markets on a wait and watch mode ahead of US NFP, trade jitters continue

Forex Today: Markets on a wait and watch mode ahead of US NFP, trade jitters continue

Friday’s Asian session repeats the ordinary tune of inaction ahead of the US employment data. Also increasing the dormancy was a lack of major data amid no one believing in the US diplomats even if they’re positive on the phase-one deal with China.

Read more

Gold: Below 200-bar SMA inside monthly rising trend-channel

Gold: Below 200-bar SMA inside monthly rising trend-channel

Gold prices again step back from 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) while declining to $1,475.60 ahead of Friday’s European session. The yellow metal also follows a one-month-old rising channel formation.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Under pressure, eyes 50-day MA support

USD/JPY: Under pressure, eyes 50-day MA support

USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.64, representing marginal losses on the day, having faced rejection at the downward sloping 5-day moving average resistance of 108.78. The anti-risk Yen is looking to gain ground despite the 0.10% gain in the S&P 500 index.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures