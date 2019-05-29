USD/IDR technical analysis: Another U-turn from 200-day SMA highlights 50-DMA support

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • 200-day SMA continues to disappoint buyers.
  • 50-day SMA and 14,000 seem crucial supports.

Frequent failures to cross 200-day simple moving average (SMA) drags the USD/IDR pair down to near 14,380 during early Wednesday.

50-day SMA (also known as DMA) at 14,250 can be considered as immediate support in addition to 14,300 round-figure.

Also, 14,150, 14,100 and 14,000 may entertain sellers below 14,250 with February month low near 13,860 likely being their favorite during further downside.

Alternatively, a sustained break of 14,475 comprising 200-day SMA becomes pre-requisite for the quote to aim for 14,550 and then to 50% Fibonacci retracement of October to February declines near 14,650.

Given the pair’s extended rise above 14,650, bulls can target 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 14,830.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14331
Today Daily Change -50.0000
Today Daily Change % -0.35%
Today daily open 14381
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14380.1775
Daily SMA50 14243.341
Daily SMA100 14177.0455
Daily SMA200 14473.0248
Levels
Previous Daily High 14455
Previous Daily Low 14362
Previous Weekly High 14618
Previous Weekly Low 14330.5
Previous Monthly High 14718
Previous Monthly Low 13974.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14419.474
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14397.526
Daily Pivot Point S1 14343.6667
Daily Pivot Point S2 14306.3333
Daily Pivot Point S3 14250.6667
Daily Pivot Point R1 14436.6667
Daily Pivot Point R2 14492.3333
Daily Pivot Point R3 14529.6667

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

