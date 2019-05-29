USD/IDR technical analysis: Another U-turn from 200-day SMA highlights 50-DMA support

- 200-day SMA continues to disappoint buyers.
- 50-day SMA and 14,000 seem crucial supports.
Frequent failures to cross 200-day simple moving average (SMA) drags the USD/IDR pair down to near 14,380 during early Wednesday.
50-day SMA (also known as DMA) at 14,250 can be considered as immediate support in addition to 14,300 round-figure.
Also, 14,150, 14,100 and 14,000 may entertain sellers below 14,250 with February month low near 13,860 likely being their favorite during further downside.
Alternatively, a sustained break of 14,475 comprising 200-day SMA becomes pre-requisite for the quote to aim for 14,550 and then to 50% Fibonacci retracement of October to February declines near 14,650.
Given the pair’s extended rise above 14,650, bulls can target 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 14,830.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14331
|Today Daily Change
|-50.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35%
|Today daily open
|14381
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14380.1775
|Daily SMA50
|14243.341
|Daily SMA100
|14177.0455
|Daily SMA200
|14473.0248
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14455
|Previous Daily Low
|14362
|Previous Weekly High
|14618
|Previous Weekly Low
|14330.5
|Previous Monthly High
|14718
|Previous Monthly Low
|13974.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14419.474
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14397.526
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14343.6667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14306.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14250.6667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14436.6667
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14492.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14529.6667
