USD/IDR technical analysis: All eyes on short-term rising wedge amid overbought RSI

- USD/IDR portrays two-week-old rising wedge bearish formation on the four-hour chart.
- Sellers await a break of 14,100 to aim for further downside amid overbought RSI.
Despite marking gradual recoveries in the last two weeks, USD/IDR forms a bearish technical pattern on the chart as it trades near 14,150 during Asian session on Thursday.
With the overbought conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI), sellers await a break of 14,100 in order to confirm a “rising wedge” pattern on the four-hour chart, which in –turn could quickly drag the pair to 14,000 and then to recent lows nearly 13,880.
On the contrary, pair’s run-up beyond 14,255 pattern resistance will defy the bears and can escalate the present recovery towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August-September declines, at 14,315.
However, pair’s upside past-14,315 needs to cross the 14,350/60 multiple resistance area to target 14,420 and August month top close to 14,580.
USD/IDR 4-hour chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14150.3
|Today Daily Change
|1.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|14149.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14095.995
|Daily SMA50
|14138.344
|Daily SMA100
|14192.1085
|Daily SMA200
|14185.2092
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14245.5
|Previous Daily Low
|14111.3
|Previous Weekly High
|14174.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|13965
|Previous Monthly High
|14582.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|14075
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14194.2356
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14162.5644
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14091.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14034.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13957.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14226.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14302.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14360.3
