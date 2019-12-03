USD/IDR Technical Analysis: 50% Fibonacci questions run-up to 200-DMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR pulls back from the six-week high.
  • Sustained trading beyond multi-month-old falling trend line, 100-DMA portrays the pair’s strength.

With its failure to extend the previous run-up to late-October tops, USD/IDR witnessing profit booking towards 14,120 while heading into the European session on Tuesday.

The pair struggles around 50% Fibonacci retracement of July-August upside while it’s successful rise beyond 100-day Simple Moving Average (DMA) and a four-month-old falling trend line favors the buyers.

Also increasing the odds for the pair’s further increase is the bullish histogram of the 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator.

As a result, buyers will keep eyes on 200-DMA level near 14,160 as far as the quote stays above the multi-month old support line, at 14,080.

While October month high surrounding 14,215 could entertain buyers past-200-DMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 14,070 and 14,000 might lure sellers during the fall below 14,080.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14119.3
Today Daily Change 5.8000
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 14113.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14081.465
Daily SMA50 14102.312
Daily SMA100 14116.742
Daily SMA200 14166.457
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14181.2945
Previous Daily Low 14075.5475
Previous Weekly High 14296.292
Previous Weekly Low 13896.3
Previous Monthly High 14296.292
Previous Monthly Low 13896.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14140.8991
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14115.9429
Daily Pivot Point S1 14065.6002
Daily Pivot Point S2 14017.7003
Daily Pivot Point S3 13959.8532
Daily Pivot Point R1 14171.3472
Daily Pivot Point R2 14229.1943
Daily Pivot Point R3 14277.0942

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Black Friday Discounts 2019!

Black Friday Discounts 2019!

Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.

Get a discount

EUR/USD logs biggest single-day rise since Sept. 17

EUR/USD logs biggest single-day rise since Sept. 17

EUR/USD printed biggest single-day gain in 2.5-months on Monday.  The uptick has neutralized the immediate bearish setup. A breakout, however, may remain elusive due to the US-France trade tensions.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stops further recovery ahead of UK construction PMI

GBP/USD stops further recovery ahead of UK construction PMI

GBP/USD registers losses for the first time in five days. Polls show receding leads of Tories over Labour. US President Trump’s London visit, British activity numbers will join trade/political headlines to offer a busy day.

GBP/USD News

With volatility awaiting trade negotiations, US markets retreat on manufacturing and tariffs

With volatility awaiting trade negotiations, US markets retreat on manufacturing and tariffs

The dollar was hit with its largest losses in seven weeks on Monday and the S&P 500 slid the most in in almost two months as trade worries re- surfaced and the US factory sector failed to generate an anticipated turnaround.

Read more

Gold prices look for clear direction around $1,463

Gold prices look for clear direction around $1,463

Following a downbeat start to December, Gold prices await further clues near $1,463 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The USD bears seem to catch a breath after the worst daily losses since early September.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures