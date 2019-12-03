USD/IDR Technical Analysis: 50% Fibonacci questions run-up to 200-DMA

- USD/IDR pulls back from the six-week high.
- Sustained trading beyond multi-month-old falling trend line, 100-DMA portrays the pair’s strength.
With its failure to extend the previous run-up to late-October tops, USD/IDR witnessing profit booking towards 14,120 while heading into the European session on Tuesday.
The pair struggles around 50% Fibonacci retracement of July-August upside while it’s successful rise beyond 100-day Simple Moving Average (DMA) and a four-month-old falling trend line favors the buyers.
Also increasing the odds for the pair’s further increase is the bullish histogram of the 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator.
As a result, buyers will keep eyes on 200-DMA level near 14,160 as far as the quote stays above the multi-month old support line, at 14,080.
While October month high surrounding 14,215 could entertain buyers past-200-DMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 14,070 and 14,000 might lure sellers during the fall below 14,080.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14119.3
|Today Daily Change
|5.8000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|14113.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14081.465
|Daily SMA50
|14102.312
|Daily SMA100
|14116.742
|Daily SMA200
|14166.457
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14181.2945
|Previous Daily Low
|14075.5475
|Previous Weekly High
|14296.292
|Previous Weekly Low
|13896.3
|Previous Monthly High
|14296.292
|Previous Monthly Low
|13896.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14140.8991
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14115.9429
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14065.6002
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14017.7003
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13959.8532
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14171.3472
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14229.1943
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14277.0942
