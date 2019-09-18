USD/IDR technical analysis: 4H 200MA challenges buyers while 4-day long support-line stands in favor

- USD/IDR struggles between near-term support-line and key moving average (MA).
- Bullish MACD favors buyers targeting 50% Fibonacci retracement.
Chopped between the four-day-old rising trend-line and 200-hour moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 200MA), USD/IDR trades near 14,130 during early Wednesday.
With the bullish signal from 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD), buyers can look for 50% Fibonacci retracement level of August-September declines, at 14,233, as a target beyond 4H 200MA level of 14,188.
Though, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 14,315 and 14,350/60 area will challenge bulls past-14,233, if not then 14,440 and August month top surrounding 14,580 could flash on their radar.
On the downside, a break below 14,060 support-line can take rest near 14,000 round-figure to pave the way for further south-run in the direction to monthly bottoms close to 13,880.
USD/IDR 4-hour chart
Trend: sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14130.75
|Today Daily Change
|65.9500
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47%
|Today daily open
|14064.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14138.9575
|Daily SMA50
|14125.554
|Daily SMA100
|14202.0735
|Daily SMA200
|14197.7165
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14174.3
|Previous Daily Low
|14040
|Previous Weekly High
|14112.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|13883
|Previous Monthly High
|14582.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|14075
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14091.3026
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14122.9974
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14011.7667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13958.7333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13877.4667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14146.0667
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14227.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14280.3667
