USD/IDR technical analysis: 38.2% Fibo, 14,195/205 confluence region question latest pullback

- USD/IDR bounces off the five-week low.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and a four-month-old rising trend-line act as immediate supports.
The USD/IDR pair’s U-turn from five-week low still fails to overcome near-term key resistances as the quote trades near 14,045 during early Wednesday.
Among the upside barriers, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of May-July declines, at 14,095 appears as the nearest resistance, a break of which could escalate the pair’s recovery towards 14,195/205 confluence region including 50% Fibonacci retracement and 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Should prices manage to rise past-14,205 on a daily closing basis, current month high nearing 14,275 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 14,311 will become buyers’ favorite.
On the downside, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 13,962 and an upward sloping trend line since late-June, at 13,943 could restrict the pair’s immediate declines.
Assuming bears refrain from respecting 13,943 supports, a horizontal area including July and September month low, near 13,880 will be the key to watch.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14045.9
|Today Daily Change
|35.4000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25%
|Today daily open
|14010.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14152.0725
|Daily SMA50
|14152.594
|Daily SMA100
|14146.82
|Daily SMA200
|14166.8095
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14106.5
|Previous Daily Low
|13982.5
|Previous Weekly High
|14228
|Previous Weekly Low
|14085
|Previous Monthly High
|14276.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|13883
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14029.868
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14059.132
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|13959.8333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13909.1667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13835.8333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14083.8333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14157.1667
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14207.8333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its losses amid Brexit and trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is off the weekly highs but holds onto 1.11 amid uncertainty about the Brexit process and doubts that the US and China can reach a deal. Tension toward the ECB meeting mounts.
GBP/USD attempting to recover after parliament slowed down the Brexit process
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.29, trying to recover after parliament rejected the fast-track process that PM Johnson wanted for approving his Brexit deal. An extension to Article 50 and elections are on the cards.
USD/JPY: Head-and-shoulders breakdown on 4H chart
USD/JPY is operating on slippery grounds, courtesy of Brexit-led risk aversion in the equity markets. The pair is currently trading at 108.30, representing a 0.16% loss on the day. The pair may end with a much bigger daily loss.
Gold climbs to the top end of over 1-week old trading range, around $1495 area
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and is currently placed near the top end of a broader trading range held over the past two weeks.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Why Bitcoin’s upcoming halving may send it above $150,000
Imagine if you could predict the reduction of the supply of a commodity by 50%. As a smart investor, anyone would see a business opportunity.