USD/IDR technical analysis: 3-week-old support trendline holds the key to 14,153/50 confluence

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Overbought RSI conditions trigger USD/IDR pullback to short-term support-line.
  • 200-bar SMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement limit further declines.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, late-August tops on the buyers’ radar.

Despite witnessing pullback, the USD/IDR pair remains above a three-week-old rising trend-line while taking rounds to 14,210 during early Wednesday.

Even if the pair slips below immediate support-line, at 14,200, a confluence of 200-bar simple moving average (SMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of August-September declines, around 14,153/50 can challenge sellers.

Should bears dominate past-14,150, 14,000 round-figure and September month low near to 13,880 will be on their watch-list.

In a case where bulls refrain from respecting the overbought condition of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI), 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level close to 14,315 and late-August highs surrounding 14,350/60 could flash on their radars.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14212.3
Today Daily Change -5.6500
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 14217.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14095.665
Daily SMA50 14157.894
Daily SMA100 14183.9935
Daily SMA200 14177.5492
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14273.8
Previous Daily Low 14172.5
Previous Weekly High 14245.5
Previous Weekly Low 14052
Previous Monthly High 14276.5
Previous Monthly Low 13883
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14235.1034
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14211.1966
Daily Pivot Point S1 14169.0333
Daily Pivot Point S2 14120.1167
Daily Pivot Point S3 14067.7333
Daily Pivot Point R1 14270.3333
Daily Pivot Point R2 14322.7167
Daily Pivot Point R3 14371.6333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

