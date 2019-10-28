USD/IDR technical analysis: 23.6% Fibo, 4-month-old rising trendline lure sellers

- USD/IDR pulls back from 21-day EMA.
- Gradually declining, but away from oversold conditions, RSI favors further weakness towards the key supports.
With its failure to rise past-21-day EMA, USD/IDR declines to 14,020 by the press time ahead of the European session on Monday.
The quote now seems to revisit 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of December 2018 to June 2019 declines, at 13,975, a break of which will shift market attention to an upward sloping trend line since June, at 13,950.
Should prices keep trading southwards below 13,950, September month low near 13,880 will be the key to watch.
Also supporting the downside is gradually declining, but not oversold, conditions of 14-bar Relative Strength Index.
Alternatively, pair’s successful rise above 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 14,100 can push buyers to target 50% Fibonacci retracement level close to 14,230 whereas monthly top surrounding 14,275 could entertain bulls afterward.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14019.35
|Today Daily Change
|-5.6500
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|14025
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14129.9775
|Daily SMA50
|14138.423
|Daily SMA100
|14141.385
|Daily SMA200
|14164.264
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14093.5
|Previous Daily Low
|14022
|Previous Weekly High
|14182
|Previous Weekly Low
|13971.3
|Previous Monthly High
|14276.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|13883
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14049.313
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14066.187
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14000.1667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13975.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13928.6667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14071.6667
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14118.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14143.1667
