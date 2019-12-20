USD/IDR Technical Analysis: 21-day EMA, two-week-old falling trendline limit immediate upside

  • USD/IDR pauses the previous two-day downward trajectory.
  • 200-day EMA and two-month-old trend line act as the tough nut to crack for buyers.

USD/IDR crosses 14,000 by the press time of the pre-European session on Friday. The pair stops the previous declines and rises for the first time in three days.

Even so, 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and a falling trend line since December 05 will question the buyers around 14,025/30, a break of which will escalate the recovery towards the last week’s top near 14,100.

During the pair’s rise past-14,100, a downward sloping trend line since early October and 200-day EMA level around 14,140 will be the key to watch.

Meanwhile, lows marked in September and July months near 13,880 seem to be the tough support for sellers to watch.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14004.2
Today Daily Change 11.7000
Today Daily Change % 0.08%
Today daily open 13992.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14045.3461
Daily SMA50 14061.8514
Daily SMA100 14117.6747
Daily SMA200 14155.6976
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14016.05
Previous Daily Low 13962
Previous Weekly High 14092.5
Previous Weekly Low 13924.503
Previous Monthly High 14296.292
Previous Monthly Low 13896.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 13982.6471
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 13995.4029
Daily Pivot Point S1 13964.3167
Daily Pivot Point S2 13936.1333
Daily Pivot Point S3 13910.2667
Daily Pivot Point R1 14018.3667
Daily Pivot Point R2 14044.2333
Daily Pivot Point R3 14072.4167

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

