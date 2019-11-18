USD/IDR Technical Analysis: 21-day EMA, 9-day-old supportline limit immediate declines

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR bounced off 21-day EMA, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
  • A nearly two-week-old rising trend line adds to the support.
  • 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, a falling resistance line act as key upside barriers.

Given the USD/IDR pair’s recent pullback from short-term key support confluence, buyers cheer 14,076 as a quote amid early Monday trading in Asia.

Considering the pair’s recent recovery from 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and 23.9% Fibonacci retracement of August-September declines, prices are likely rising towards 14,150 mark including 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

However, a downward sloping trend line since late-August, at 14,200, could keep the pair’s further upside in check, if not then October month high near 14,275 will gain market attention.

On the downside break of 14,050/45 support confluence, an ascending support line since November 05, will restrict pair’s declines around 14,012 ahead of highlighting 14,000 round-figure to sellers.

In a case where bears dominate below 14,000, lows marked in July and September around 13,880 will be the key to watch.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Recovery expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14076.3
Today Daily Change 18.3000
Today Daily Change % 0.13%
Today daily open 14058
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14046.6275
Daily SMA50 14091.622
Daily SMA100 14116.5195
Daily SMA200 14164.3685
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14152.5
Previous Daily Low 14022.594
Previous Weekly High 14203.511
Previous Weekly Low 13995.819
Previous Monthly High 14273.8
Previous Monthly Low 13971.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14072.2181
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14102.8759
Daily Pivot Point S1 14002.896
Daily Pivot Point S2 13947.792
Daily Pivot Point S3 13872.99
Daily Pivot Point R1 14132.802
Daily Pivot Point R2 14207.604
Daily Pivot Point R3 14262.708

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

