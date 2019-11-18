USD/IDR Technical Analysis: 21-day EMA, 9-day-old supportline limit immediate declines

- USD/IDR bounced off 21-day EMA, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
- A nearly two-week-old rising trend line adds to the support.
- 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, a falling resistance line act as key upside barriers.
Given the USD/IDR pair’s recent pullback from short-term key support confluence, buyers cheer 14,076 as a quote amid early Monday trading in Asia.
Considering the pair’s recent recovery from 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and 23.9% Fibonacci retracement of August-September declines, prices are likely rising towards 14,150 mark including 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
However, a downward sloping trend line since late-August, at 14,200, could keep the pair’s further upside in check, if not then October month high near 14,275 will gain market attention.
On the downside break of 14,050/45 support confluence, an ascending support line since November 05, will restrict pair’s declines around 14,012 ahead of highlighting 14,000 round-figure to sellers.
In a case where bears dominate below 14,000, lows marked in July and September around 13,880 will be the key to watch.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Recovery expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14076.3
|Today Daily Change
|18.3000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|14058
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14046.6275
|Daily SMA50
|14091.622
|Daily SMA100
|14116.5195
|Daily SMA200
|14164.3685
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14152.5
|Previous Daily Low
|14022.594
|Previous Weekly High
|14203.511
|Previous Weekly Low
|13995.819
|Previous Monthly High
|14273.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|13971.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14072.2181
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14102.8759
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14002.896
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13947.792
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13872.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14132.802
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14207.604
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14262.708
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
