USD/IDR Technical Analysis: 200-day SMA, 3-month-old trendline limit immediate upside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR stays below near-term key resistances.
  • 23.6% of Fibonacci retracement acts as immediate support.
  • Mid-August tops gain bull’s attention on the successful breakout.

USD/IDR offers no major moves while trading below key resistances. The quote seesaws near 14,095 by the press time of early Friday.

Given the pair’s sustained trading below 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 14,165 and a descending trend line since late-August, prices are likely to extend the downpour.

In doing so, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of August-September declines, at 14,045, can offer immediate support ahead of multiple lows near 13,975.

Though, lows marked in early-August and also in September also strong support around 13,880.

Meanwhile, pair’s sustained a break of 14,190, comprising the aforementioned resistance line, could trigger fresh rise towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 14,315 whereas mid-August tops close to 14,365 could challenge buyers then after.

Should there be further upside beyond 14,365, the 14,415 level can offer an intermediate halt during the rise to August month top of 14,583.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14091.7
Today Daily Change -0.3000
Today Daily Change % -0.00%
Today daily open 14092
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14059.1525
Daily SMA50 14098.433
Daily SMA100 14114.6595
Daily SMA200 14164.856
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14148
Previous Daily Low 14038.504
Previous Weekly High 14203.511
Previous Weekly Low 13995.819
Previous Monthly High 14273.8
Previous Monthly Low 13971.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14080.3315
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14106.1725
Daily Pivot Point S1 14037.6693
Daily Pivot Point S2 13983.3387
Daily Pivot Point S3 13928.1733
Daily Pivot Point R1 14147.1653
Daily Pivot Point R2 14202.3307
Daily Pivot Point R3 14256.6613

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

