USD/IDR technical analysis: 200-day EMA caps immediate rise inside short-term trading range

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR stays in a fortnight-old trading range while stepping back from 200-day EMA.
  • Bearish MACD signal underlying weakness in momentum, 14,350/65 could please buyers during upside break.

USD/IDR registers another pullback from 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) while taking rounds to 14,170 during Wednesday’s Asian session.

Considering bearish signal from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD), the pair is likely declining towards the lower end of the short-term trading range, near 14,085/80.

However, pair’s further downside might struggle around 14,040/35 and 14,000 rest-points, if not then the yearly low nearing 13,880 will lure bears.

Meanwhile, pair’s daily closing above 200-day EMA level of 14,202 can question range’s resistance, around 14,270/75, a break of which could trigger fresh run-up towards 14,350/65 area including highs marked since mid-August.

It should also be noted that the pair’s rise above 14,365 might not hesitate to push bulls in the direction to 14,420 and August month high surrounding 14,585.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14170
Today Daily Change 4.9500
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 14165.05
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14150.285
Daily SMA50 14163.255
Daily SMA100 14156.095
Daily SMA200 14166.5702
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14213.5
Previous Daily Low 14123.2
Previous Weekly High 14268
Previous Weekly Low 14086.5
Previous Monthly High 14276.5
Previous Monthly Low 13883
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14179.0054
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14157.6946
Daily Pivot Point S1 14121
Daily Pivot Point S2 14076.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 14030.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 14211.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 14257.55
Daily Pivot Point R3 14301.6

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears weekly highs as risk-on returns

EUR/USD nears weekly highs as risk-on returns

The EUR/USD pair was dragged higher by a soaring Pound, now hovering around 1.1040. The market is all about sentiment, and this last dependent on Brexit and the US-China trade relationship.

 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pulls back from multi-month top amid mixed Brexit news

GBP/USD pulls back from multi-month top amid mixed Brexit news

With Brexit tensions on paramount, GBP/USD awaits confirmation of recent rally while taking a step back to 1.2760 amid the initial Asian trading session on Wednesday. DUP, Tory and Irish members seem to dislike the UK PM’s Brexit deal.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bulls in control, seeking a test of the critical 200-DMA

USD/JPY bulls in control, seeking a test of the critical 200-DMA

USD/JPY was heading towards a test of the 200-day moving average overnight in a risk-on market place. The pair were climbing from 108.30 to 108.90 to score a two-month high, a stone throw away from the 200-DMA at 109.07.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Vulnerable to sell-off after bearish outside day

Gold: Vulnerable to sell-off after bearish outside day

Gold risks falling to recent lows near $1,460, having carved out a bearish outside day candlestick pattern on Tuesday. The yellow metal may face selling pressure and drop to $1,460 in the short term.

Gold News

Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well

Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well

The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures