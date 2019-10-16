USD/IDR technical analysis: 200-day EMA caps immediate rise inside short-term trading range

- USD/IDR stays in a fortnight-old trading range while stepping back from 200-day EMA.
- Bearish MACD signal underlying weakness in momentum, 14,350/65 could please buyers during upside break.
USD/IDR registers another pullback from 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) while taking rounds to 14,170 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
Considering bearish signal from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD), the pair is likely declining towards the lower end of the short-term trading range, near 14,085/80.
However, pair’s further downside might struggle around 14,040/35 and 14,000 rest-points, if not then the yearly low nearing 13,880 will lure bears.
Meanwhile, pair’s daily closing above 200-day EMA level of 14,202 can question range’s resistance, around 14,270/75, a break of which could trigger fresh run-up towards 14,350/65 area including highs marked since mid-August.
It should also be noted that the pair’s rise above 14,365 might not hesitate to push bulls in the direction to 14,420 and August month high surrounding 14,585.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14170
|Today Daily Change
|4.9500
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|14165.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14150.285
|Daily SMA50
|14163.255
|Daily SMA100
|14156.095
|Daily SMA200
|14166.5702
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14213.5
|Previous Daily Low
|14123.2
|Previous Weekly High
|14268
|Previous Weekly Low
|14086.5
|Previous Monthly High
|14276.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|13883
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14179.0054
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14157.6946
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14121
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14076.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14030.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14211.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14257.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14301.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
