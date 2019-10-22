USD/IDR technical analysis: 14,200/10 becomes the key upside barrier

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR seesaws around the four-week low.
  • 38.2% Fibonacci retracement acts as immediate resistance with 14,030 being nearby support.

Despite recovering from the monthly bottom, USD/IDR has many upside barriers to clear before restoring bull’s confidence. The quote is on the bids to 14,080 amid Tuesday morning in Asia.

Among the many resistances, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of April-June declines, around 14,120 acts as an immediate upside barrier.

However, a confluence of 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and a downward sloping trend line since August, around 14,200/10 will be the key to watch as a break of which can trigger pair’s run-up towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 14,350.

On the contrary, multiple lows during mid-September offer immediate support around 14,030 ahead of dragging the quote to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 13,975.

During the pair’s further declines below 13,975, an ascending trend line since June, at 13,940, should be watched carefully.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14106.5
Today Daily Change 40.5000
Today Daily Change % 0.29%
Today daily open 14066
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14157.6625
Daily SMA50 14155.919
Daily SMA100 14148.635
Daily SMA200 14167.637
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14182
Previous Daily Low 14054
Previous Weekly High 14228
Previous Weekly Low 14085
Previous Monthly High 14276.5
Previous Monthly Low 13883
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14102.896
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14133.104
Daily Pivot Point S1 14019.3333
Daily Pivot Point S2 13972.6667
Daily Pivot Point S3 13891.3333
Daily Pivot Point R1 14147.3333
Daily Pivot Point R2 14228.6667
Daily Pivot Point R3 14275.3333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at daily lows, dragged by Sterling

EUR/USD at daily lows, dragged by Sterling

Turmoil around Brexit and the absence of any other relevant catalyst weighs on the common currency, EUR/USD battling with 1.1120.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD loses 1.2900 as Parliament says “NO”

GBP/USD loses 1.2900 as Parliament says “NO”

The UK Parliament has rejected PM Johnson’s time table, lifting odds of an upcoming election in the kingdom. Volatile trading ahead of more clarity as the drama continues.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY holds steady above mid-108.00s

USD/JPY holds steady above mid-108.00s

The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the early uptick to multi-day tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-108.00s.

USD/JPY News

Gold erases daily gains, eyes $1480

Gold erases daily gains, eyes $1480

Gold failed to hold to gains and pulled back, approaching again the $1480 area. Earlier today the ounce rose to $1488 and as of writing trades at $1483, flat for the day but now with a bearish intraday bias.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: CFTC takes a surprisingly bold step to move cryptos forward

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: CFTC takes a surprisingly bold step to move cryptos forward

The CFTC is open to Ethereum futures without anyone picking-up the ball. XRP is currently the only bullish option currently in the Top Three. Current volatility levels have last been seen in May.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures