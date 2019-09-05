USD/IDR technical analysis: 11-week-old support-line, 38.2% Fibo. question 50-DMA break

- USD/IDR trades near nine-day low after breaking 50-DMA.
- 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, 2.5-week-long rising trend-line limit immediate declines.
Even after extending the downside break of 50-day simple moving average (DMA), USD/IDR stays above near-term key supports as it takes the rounds to 14,122 during Asian session on Thursday.
38.2% Fibonacci retracement of April-June declines, near 14,115, and a rising trend-line since June 23, around 14,090, act as immediate supports for the pair traders to watch.
If sellers dominate past-14,090, 14,000 round-figure and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 13,970 could offer intermediate halts to the pair’s drop to July month low surrounding 13,880.
Meanwhile, pair’s sustained break above 50-DMA level of 14,143 enables it to confront a month-old falling trend-line, at 14,263 now, a break of which can propel prices to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level around 14,350.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14127.5
|Today Daily Change
|2.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|14125.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14229.4625
|Daily SMA50
|14142.95
|Daily SMA100
|14210.271
|Daily SMA200
|14216.702
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14264.7
|Previous Daily Low
|14115
|Previous Weekly High
|14347.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|14163.5
|Previous Monthly High
|14582.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|14075
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14172.1854
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14207.5146
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14072.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14018.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13922.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14221.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14318.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14371.5
