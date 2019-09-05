USD/IDR technical analysis: 11-week-old support-line, 38.2% Fibo. question 50-DMA break

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR trades near nine-day low after breaking 50-DMA.
  • 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, 2.5-week-long rising trend-line limit immediate declines.

Even after extending the downside break of 50-day simple moving average (DMA), USD/IDR stays above near-term key supports as it takes the rounds to 14,122 during Asian session on Thursday.

38.2% Fibonacci retracement of April-June declines, near 14,115, and a rising trend-line since June 23, around 14,090, act as immediate supports for the pair traders to watch.

If sellers dominate past-14,090, 14,000 round-figure and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 13,970 could offer intermediate halts to the pair’s drop to July month low surrounding 13,880.

Meanwhile, pair’s sustained break above 50-DMA level of 14,143 enables it to confront a month-old falling trend-line, at 14,263 now, a break of which can propel prices to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level around 14,350.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14127.5
Today Daily Change 2.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 14125.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14229.4625
Daily SMA50 14142.95
Daily SMA100 14210.271
Daily SMA200 14216.702
Levels
Previous Daily High 14264.7
Previous Daily Low 14115
Previous Weekly High 14347.8
Previous Weekly Low 14163.5
Previous Monthly High 14582.9
Previous Monthly Low 14075
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14172.1854
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14207.5146
Daily Pivot Point S1 14072.1
Daily Pivot Point S2 14018.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 13922.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 14221.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 14318.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 14371.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds on to intraday gains

EUR/USD holds on to intraday gains

The EUR/USD pair holds around 1.1030 following comments from different Fed officials, doing no favor to the dollar as a dovish stance prevailed. EUR gains moderated by Lagarde’s words, indicating the monetary policy will remain “highly accommodative.”

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends advance as Parliament blocks no-deal Brexit until Jan 2020

GBP/USD extends advance as Parliament blocks no-deal Brexit until Jan 2020

The GBP/USD pair extends its advance beyond 1.2220 on news that MPs approved a bill to block a no-deal Brexit until at least Jan 31, 2020. Bill now heading into the upper chamber. UK PM Johnson called for a general election on October 15.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls running into potential supply despite risk-on toe

USD/JPY: Bulls running into potential supply despite risk-on toe

USD/JPY rose from 106.05 pre-Hong Kong news which helped to spur on a risk rally across markets which helped the pair to run to a high in the 106.40s. USD/JPY is currently trading at 106.42, having started out the Asian day at 106.32. 

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidates below recent highs as risk appetite returns

Gold consolidates below recent highs as risk appetite returns

Gold is consolidating in early Asia following a mixed price action overnight whereby gold ended higher, but bulls capitulated from the highs as the formal withdrawal of the extradition bill in Hong Kong is catalyzing a sharp risk-on move.

Gold News

US Services Purchasing Managers’ Index: The recessionary turn approaches

US Services Purchasing Managers’ Index: The recessionary turn approaches

The Purchasing Manager’s Index is expected rise to 54.0 in August from 53.7 in July. Index has been ebbing since October 2018’s post-recession high. The US/China trade dispute impact is rising.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  