USD/IDR Technical Analysis: 100-week SMA, 50% Fibo. guard near-term upside

- USD/IDR offers fewer moves while staying below 100-week SMA.
- July/September lows, 200-week SMA limit pair’s downside.
- 50% of Fibonacci retracement adds to the resistance.
Despite repeated pullbacks from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September 2017 to October 2018 upside, USD/IDR stays below 100-week SMA while taking rounds to 14,090 during early Tuesday.
Not only the 100-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 14,190, 50% Fibonacci retracement around 14,270 and 14,360/65 could also limit the pair’s upside ahead of fueling it to August month top close to 14,580.
Given the bull’s ability to cross August high, a horizontal area around 14,718/25, including highs marked in December 2018 and April 2019, will be in the spotlight.
Alternatively, pair’s sustained trading beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 13,990 portrays the underlying momentum strength while July and September month lows near 13,880, close to 200-week SMA level of 13,750, could limit further declines.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14085.8
|Today Daily Change
|-9.2000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|14095
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14048.0775
|Daily SMA50
|14092.917
|Daily SMA100
|14116.3495
|Daily SMA200
|14164.411
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14102
|Previous Daily Low
|14041.5155
|Previous Weekly High
|14203.511
|Previous Weekly Low
|13995.819
|Previous Monthly High
|14273.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|13971.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14078.8949
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14064.6206
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14057.0103
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14019.0207
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13996.5258
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14117.4948
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14139.9897
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14177.9793
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro easing from daily highs, trades near 1.1075 level
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). This Monday, the market extended the correction, which started last week.
GBP/USD: Firm around 4-week high, ignores Brexit news amid UK’s political optimism
Not only increased odds of the UK PM’s success in the December election but the recent decision to keep smaller parties out of the ITV’s election debate also favor the GBP/USD pair as it trades around 1.2950 during Asian session.
USD/JPY faces rejection once again near 108.70
USD/JPY is back in the red near 108.60, having faced rejection once at the 108.70 level, as the US dollar paused its broad-based recovery on US President Trump's latest tweet on the Fed rates. Meanwhile, US-China trade deal doubts continue to weigh on the spot.
Gold consolidates NY session bid in $1,470s, bulls look to a 61.8% Fibo
Spot gold is currently trading between a range of $1471.56 and $1475.43, buoyed by a slightly risk-off session overnight following Sino/US trade deal headline's and pessimism as well as a weakening in the greenback and US yields.
China Walking Back Trade Deal
Earlier today, CNBC’s Eunice Yoon tweeted that the “mood is pessimistic regarding US-China trade deal being passed; China is trouble after US President Trump said no tariff rollback- Strategy is to talk.