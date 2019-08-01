USD/IDR technical analysis: 100-DMA keeps the upside limited despite upbeat Indonesia inflation data

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR remains below 100-DMA despite better than forecast inflation data.
  • 21-DMA offers nearby support to the quote.

The 100-DMA keeps restricting the USD/IDR pair’s upside despite Indonesian inflation largely beat expectations on early Thursday. The quote now seesaws around 14,096 just after the data release.

The headline Inflation (YoY) grew past-3.27% forecast to 3.32% during July whereas the monthly outcome crossed 0.26% consensus to 0.31%. Further, Core Inflation marginally came ahead of 3.17% anticipations to 3.18% on a yearly basis.

Even so, the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 14,192 keeps limiting the pair’s upside, a break of which can trigger the quote’s fresh rally towards July month high near 14,240.

It should also be noted that the pair’s rise past-14,240 can propel it towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,385.

On the downside, 21-DMA level of 14,030 and 14,000 round-figure can lure sellers during the pullback ahead offering them July low surrounding 13,884.

USD/IDR daily chart

 Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14092.5
Today Daily Change -30.5500
Today Daily Change % -0.22%
Today daily open 14123.05
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14026.92
Daily SMA50 14156.55
Daily SMA100 14194.1205
Daily SMA200 14286.5297
Levels
Previous Daily High 14134
Previous Daily Low 14005
Previous Weekly High 14056.7
Previous Weekly Low 13920
Previous Monthly High 14240
Previous Monthly Low 13884
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14084.722
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14054.278
Daily Pivot Point S1 14040.7
Daily Pivot Point S2 13958.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 13911.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 14169.7
Daily Pivot Point R2 14216.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 14298.7

 

 

