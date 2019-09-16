USD/IDR: Rupiah uninspired by upbeat Indonesian trade data

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

According to the latest trade data published by the Indonesian Statistics Bureau, the country unexpectedly posted a trade surplus in August.

Indonesia reported a trade surplus of $0.085 billion vs. $-0.42 billion expected and $-0.06 billion previous. The imports and exports came in at -15.60% and -9.99% respectively vs. -18.12% and -11.40% expectations and -15.21% and -5.12% respective priors.

The median forecast from 11 economists was for a $0.19 trade surplus last month, the Reuters poll showed last week.

Upbeat trade report fails to rescue the Indonesian Rupiah versus the US dollar, keeping the USD/IDR cross at the higher levels near 14,040. The pair hit two-day highs of 14,055 but stalled the upside after Bank Indonesia intervened in bond market to stem the sharp decline in the Rupiah.

USD/IDR Levels to watch

USD/IDR

Overview
Today last price 14034.4
Today Daily Change 58.5000
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 13975.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14156.6725
Daily SMA50 14127.574
Daily SMA100 14204.1685
Daily SMA200 14203.0102
Levels
Previous Daily High 13997.25
Previous Daily Low 13910.5
Previous Weekly High 14112.4
Previous Weekly Low 13883
Previous Monthly High 14582.9
Previous Monthly Low 14075
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 13964.1115
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 13943.6385
Daily Pivot Point S1 13925.1833
Daily Pivot Point S2 13874.4667
Daily Pivot Point S3 13838.4333
Daily Pivot Point R1 14011.9333
Daily Pivot Point R2 14047.9667
Daily Pivot Point R3 14098.6833

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

