USD/IDR: Rupiah set to appreciate in the weeks and months ahead – TDS

Bank Indonesia (BI) kept its policy rate unchanged at 5.75% today. Economists at TD Securities analyze IDR outlook.
USD/IDR is a sell on rallies
BI left its 7-day reverse repo policy rate unchanged as widely expected at 5.75%.
BI remains cognisant of any weakness in IDR and potential further tightening from the Fed, suggesting some caution before embarking on rate cuts. We continue to expect the first cut to come later in Q4 2023.
BI noted its IDR stabilisation measures, and we think this includes capping USD/IDR around 15,000, which coincides with its 100-DMA.
We remain constructive on IDR and expect appreciation in the weeks and months ahead. As such we think USD/IDR is a sell on rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
