USD/IDR: Rupiah hangs near 5-month highs post-upbeat Indonesian trade data

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

According to the latest trade data published by the Indonesian Statistics Bureau, the country posted yet another trade surplus (unexpected) in June after recording one in May.

Indonesia reported a trade surplus of $+0.20 billion vs. $-1.38 billion expected and $+0.21 billion previous. The imports and exports came in at +2.80% and -8.98% respectively vs. -5.00% and -14.70% expectations and -17.71% and -8.99% respective priors.

The median forecast from 11 economists was for a $690 million trade surplus last month, compared with a $218.5 million revised surplus in May., the Reuters poll showed last week.

Upbeat trade report kept the buoyant tone intact around the Indonesian Rupiah versus the US dollar, keeping the USD/IDR cross deep in the red near 13,935. The pair hit five-month lows of 13,910 last hour.

Levels to watch

USD/IDR

Overview
Today last price 13935
Today Daily Change -37.5500
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 13980.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14209.505
Daily SMA50 14281.813
Daily SMA100 14212.4725
Daily SMA200 14405.7302
Levels
Previous Daily High 14128
Previous Daily Low 13973
Previous Weekly High 14240
Previous Weekly Low 13973
Previous Monthly High 14418
Previous Monthly Low 13746
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14032.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14068.79
Daily Pivot Point S1 13926.3667
Daily Pivot Point S2 13872.1833
Daily Pivot Point S3 13771.3667
Daily Pivot Point R1 14081.3667
Daily Pivot Point R2 14182.1833
Daily Pivot Point R3 14236.3667

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

