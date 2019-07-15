USD/IDR: Rupiah hangs near 5-month highs post-upbeat Indonesian trade data

According to the latest trade data published by the Indonesian Statistics Bureau, the country posted yet another trade surplus (unexpected) in June after recording one in May.

Indonesia reported a trade surplus of $+0.20 billion vs. $-1.38 billion expected and $+0.21 billion previous. The imports and exports came in at +2.80% and -8.98% respectively vs. -5.00% and -14.70% expectations and -17.71% and -8.99% respective priors.

The median forecast from 11 economists was for a $690 million trade surplus last month, compared with a $218.5 million revised surplus in May., the Reuters poll showed last week.

Upbeat trade report kept the buoyant tone intact around the Indonesian Rupiah versus the US dollar, keeping the USD/IDR cross deep in the red near 13,935. The pair hit five-month lows of 13,910 last hour.

Levels to watch