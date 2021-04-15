USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah trims intraday losses below $15,000 on Indonesia trade data

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR pulls back from intraday top on upbeat Indonesia Exports for March.
  • US dollar’s bounce, covid woes in Asia test the pair’s latest consolidation.
  • Risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat, US data also important to watch.

USD/IDR eases to $14,650, up 0.25% intraday, during the early Thursday. The pair’s latest pullback could be traced to the upbeat Indonesian Exports for March. However, the US dollar’s corrective move and the recent challenges to the risks test the pair’s retreat.

Indonesian Exports rose past-11.74% forecast and 8.56% previous readouts to 30.47% in March. Further, Imports also crosses 6.0% market consensus and 14.86% prior with 25.73% whereas Trade Balance shrank from $2.01B previous and $1.64B expectations to $1.56B.

Although upbeat Indonesian data might have given immediate relief to the USD/IDR bears, the US dollar’s corrective pullback and the coronavirus risks in Asia seem to keep the buyers hopeful.

While the Asian country is yet to overcome the pandemic, Ramzan start could inflate the covid spread and may also slow down the vaccinations amid fasting by Muslims. Additionally, doubts over the blood clotting and the Sino-American tussles, recently over Hong Kong and Vietnam also challenge the Indonesian rupiah buyers.

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains whereas Indonesia’s IDX Composite drop 0.20% by the press time.

Looking forward, USD/IDR traders will keep their eyes on the risk catalysts as well as the US Retail Sales, Weekly Jobless Claims and Philadelphia Fed Survey to confirm the Fed’s economic optimism.

Technical analysis

Dragonfly Doji on the daily chart, coupled with the pair’s sustained trading beyond 200-day SMA, keeps USD/IDR buyers hopeful.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14649.05
Today Daily Change 34.0500
Today Daily Change % 0.23%
Today daily open 14615
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14513.7775
Daily SMA50 14319.8925
Daily SMA100 14213.2823
Daily SMA200 14429.2837
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14699
Previous Daily Low 14600.25
Previous Weekly High 14677.5
Previous Weekly Low 14461.35
Previous Monthly High 14617.5
Previous Monthly Low 13782.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14637.9725
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14661.2775
Daily Pivot Point S1 14577.1667
Daily Pivot Point S2 14539.3333
Daily Pivot Point S3 14478.4167
Daily Pivot Point R1 14675.9167
Daily Pivot Point R2 14736.8333
Daily Pivot Point R3 14774.6667

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

