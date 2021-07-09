USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah steadies around $14,550 despite downbeat Indonesia Retail Sales

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR remains pressured, pares the weekly gains even as Indonesia Retail Sales ease.
  • Retail Sales ease to 14.7% versus 15.6% YoY in May.
  • Indonesia marks record covid infections, virus-led deaths recently.

USD/IDR pays a little heed to the downbeat Indonesia Retail Sales figures as the pair holds lower around near $14,550 after refreshing the weekly top the previous day. Even so, the bulls are hopeful as the coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns mount in the Asia-Pacific region.

Indonesia Retail Sales for May eased below 15.6% YoY to 14.7% to provide another concern for the Indonesia rupiah (IDR) sellers. It’s worth noting that the world's fourth most populous nation has been in jeopardy of late.

While portraying the covid woes in the nation, Nikkei said, “The archipelago reported 38,391 new cases on Thursday, a record. Its daily deaths of 1,040 on Wednesday was also a record, and the first time the number rose above 1,000.”

Also contributing to the pair’s strength could be the fresh US-China tussles as the US is up for fresh sanctions on Chinese companies over the Xinjiang issue.

It should be noted that the risk-off mood put a bid under the US dollar index (DXY) by the press time.

Read: US Dollar Index track T-bond yields to bounce off 50-SMA

Looking forward, covid headlines and the Sino-American news will be the key to watch for fresh direction.

Technical analysis

Although $14,700 becomes a tough nut to crack for the bulls, USD/IDR bears are less likely to enter unless witnessing a clear downside break of a monthly support line, around $14,490 by the press time. 

Additional imporant levels

Overview
Today last price 14547.95
Today Daily Change -7.2500
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 14555.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14457.86
Daily SMA50 14367.909
Daily SMA100 14400.3578
Daily SMA200 14323.7976
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14602.65
Previous Daily Low 14483
Previous Weekly High 14673.5
Previous Weekly Low 14415
Previous Monthly High 14635.9
Previous Monthly Low 14151.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14556.9437
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14528.7063
Daily Pivot Point S1 14491.25
Daily Pivot Point S2 14427.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 14371.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 14610.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 14666.6
Daily Pivot Point R3 14730.55

 

 

Latest Forex News

