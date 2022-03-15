USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah snaps three-day downtrend around $14,300 on Indonesia trade data

USD/IDR remains on the back foot around intraday low.

Indonesia Exports grew below expectations in February but Trade Balance came in upbeat.

Cautious optimism in the market, USD pullback also weighs on the prices.

Risk catalysts are more important for fresh impulse.

USD/IDR stays pressured around $14,310, after refreshing the daily low to $14,293, on better-than-previous Indonesia trade numbers during early Tuesday morning in Europe. Also supporting the pair sellers is the risk-on mood and the US dollar pullback amid a sluggish Asian session.

Indonesia Exports grew 34.14% versus 327.32% expected and 25.31% prior reading in February. However, the Imports eased below 40.04% market consensus and 36.77% previous readings to 25.43% during the stated month. Above all, Trade Balance rose to $3.82B from $1.66B expected and $0.93B prior.

It’s worth noting that the latest coal ban in Indonesia may have played a role to improve the latest trade numbers.

The IDR run-up could also be linked to the comments from Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, crossed wires during late Friday. “Indonesia is expecting an arduous economic recovery process along with a challenging transition from the Covid-19 pandemic to an endemic,” said the diplomat per Reuters’ news quoting the Tempo. co portal.

Additionally, the US dollar’s failure to extend the three-day uptrend and hopes of overcoming the Russia-Ukraine crisis by May also underpin the IDR strength.

However, covid woes from China and firmer US Treasury yields do challenge the USD/IDR sellers.

Moving on, USD/IDR traders should pay attention to the geopolitical and covid updates for fresh impulse ahead of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for February, expected 10.0% YoY figures, versus 9.7% prior.

Technical analysis

A convergence of the 21-DMA and 50-DMA, around $14,350, restricts short-term upside moves of the USD/IDR prices.