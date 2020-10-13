USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah sellers probe 50-day SMA ahead of Bank Indonesia Rate decision

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR keeps bounces off 200-day SMA, nears one week high of 14,795 flashed recently.
  • BI is likely to keep 7-day reverse repo at 4.0% for the fourth consecutive time.
  • 13-day-old resistance line joins 50-day SMA to challenge the bulls.
  • The key Fibonacci retracements can lure sellers below 200-day SMA.

USD/IDR eases from the intraday high, also the weekly top, near 14,795 to 17,773, up 0.14% on a day, during Tuesday’s Asian session. The pair eyes Bank Indonesia’s (BI) October month rate decision while attacking 50-day SMA and a falling trend line from September 24.

The BI isn’t expected to alter the current monetary policy while holding the benchmark rate at 4.0%, unchanged since July irrespective of the recently downbeat economics at home.

The expected move, actually inaction, can take clues from the bearish MACD to fetch the quote back to the 200-day SMA support level of 14,671.

However, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s June-September rise, respectively around 14,496 and 14,345, will challenge the USD/IDR bears afterward.

On the flip side, any surprises from the BI can propel the quote to break the 14,800 immediate resistance while aiming at the monthly high of 14,940.

It should additionally be noted that the USD/IDR bulls may target the September 24 high near 15,065 and the monthly high of September, at 15,140, during the additional rise past-14,940.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14773.5
Today Daily Change 20.4000
Today Daily Change % 0.14%
Today daily open 14753.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14822.7369
Daily SMA50 14779.7656
Daily SMA100 14602.1394
Daily SMA200 14650.5989
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14772.5
Previous Daily Low 14677.728
Previous Weekly High 14887.5
Previous Weekly Low 14653.4
Previous Monthly High 15140
Previous Monthly Low 14529.2
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14736.2971
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14713.9309
Daily Pivot Point S1 14696.3853
Daily Pivot Point S2 14639.6707
Daily Pivot Point S3 14601.6133
Daily Pivot Point R1 14791.1573
Daily Pivot Point R2 14829.2147
Daily Pivot Point R3 14885.9293

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

