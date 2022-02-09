USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah rises to $14,350 as Indonesia FinMin signals narrower fiscal deficit

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR prints three-day downtrend, recently pressured around intraday low.
  • Indonesia FinMin Indrawati expects fiscal deficit to shrink to 4.0% of GDP in 2022.
  • US dollar weakness and optimism in Asia-Pacific markets also favor sellers ahead of Thursday’s key US inflation data.

USD/IDR remains depressed near the intraday low of $14,356 while portraying a three-day downtrend heading into Wednesday’s European session.

In doing so, the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) pair cheers upbeat comments from Finance Minister (FinMin) Sri Mulyani Indrawati while also cheering the broad US dollar weakness amid a quiet session.

“Indonesia's fiscal deficit is expected to narrow further this year to near 4% of its gross domestic product, compared with an initial forecast of a 4.85% gap, its finance minister told an investment forum on Wednesday,” said Reuters.

The news also quotes Indonesia FinMin Indrawati while mentioning that she expected tax laws passed by parliament late last year to provide more revenue for the state coffers, allowing Indonesia to "restore fiscal space" and prepare for any potential shocks. It’s worth noting that Reuters also said, “Last year's fiscal deficit was 4.65% of GDP, much smaller than the government's expected 5.7% deficit.”

That said, US Dollar Index (DXY) drops 0.08% intraday around 95.55 at the latest as the US Treasury yields retreated from the multi-day high during early Asia, downbeat of late. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields jumped to the highest levels since July 2019 the previous day before recently easing to 1.945%. The bond coupon eased even after San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly favored the March rate hike in her latest speech. The policymaker additionally mentioned, “Fed can't be overly aggressive on rate increases,” while saying, “US inflation could get worse before it gets better.”

Moving on, comments from Fed Cleveland President Loretta J. Mester may offer intermediate directions ahead of Thursday’s US CPI data.

Technical analysis

Multiple failures to stay beyond $14,400 direct USD/IDR bears towards the 200-DMA level of $14,331.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14365.7
Today Daily Change -10.6500
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 14376.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14354.2075
Daily SMA50 14334.126
Daily SMA100 14290.299
Daily SMA200 14331.5762
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14461.5
Previous Daily Low 14365.6
Previous Weekly High 14441.95
Previous Weekly Low 14296.45
Previous Monthly High 14450.8
Previous Monthly Low 14185.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14402.2338
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14424.8662
Daily Pivot Point S1 14340.8
Daily Pivot Point S2 14305.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 14244.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 14436.7
Daily Pivot Point R2 14497.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 14532.6

 

 

