USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah pulls back from 11-week top on mixed Indonesia inflation

- USD/IDR pokes intraday high while keeping the bounce off mid-June lows.
- Indonesia Inflation eases in August, Core Inflation beats forecast.
- US Dollar tracks firmer Treasury yields to the north ahead of the key US data.
USD/IDR extends recovery moves from multi-day lows while picking up bids towards an intraday high of $14, 306, up 0.50% on a day heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the Indonesian rupiah (IDR) pair traders cheer the US dollar rebound and mixed Indonesia inflation data for August.
Indonesia's Inflation eased on monthly basis by matching the 0.03% forecast versus 0.08% previous readouts. The yearly figure, however, eased below 1.6% expected outcome to 1.59% but remained above 1.52% previous readouts. Further, the Core Inflation rose past 1.3% market consensus to 1.31%, down from 1.4% prior.
Also favoring the USD/IDR recovery is US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounds from the lowest levels since mid-August, up 0.11% around 92.76 by the press time.
Mixed concerns over the upcoming moves of the US and European central banks join a lack of clarity over the coronavirus concerns to portray the cautious optimism in the markets, underpinning the US dollar. Recently, chatters over the European Central Bank’s (ECB) bond purchase cut gained momentum due to strong inflation data from the bloc. Though, US data kept confusing traders and highlight incoming data flow, as previously signaled by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.30% by the press time whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields stretch the previous day’s upside to 1.33%, up to three basis points (bps).
Given the lack of major data/events at home, USD/IDR moves will depend upon the incoming US data, namely the US ADP Employment Change and ISM Manufacturing PMI for August. Forecasts favor a firmer print of the early signal for Friday’s NFP, contrasts to a downbeat ISM Manufacturing PMI figures.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing the 200-DMA level of $14,310 on a daily closing basis, USD/IDR bears remain hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14290.5
|Today Daily Change
|69.0500
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49%
|Today daily open
|14221.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14383.465
|Daily SMA50
|14452.445
|Daily SMA100
|14411.3985
|Daily SMA200
|14309.9049
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14374
|Previous Daily Low
|14199.1
|Previous Weekly High
|14507
|Previous Weekly Low
|14307.7
|Previous Monthly High
|14558.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|14199.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14265.9118
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14307.1882
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14155.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14089.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13980.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14330.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14439.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14505.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs near 1.1850 on USD rebound, German data eyed
EUR/USD battles 1.1800, holding mild losses amid a cautious market mood. The US Dollar rebounds but still remains below the last week’s high. The euro remains under pressure on downbeat Eurozone economic data. Focus shifts to the US ADP jobs and ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD: Remains sidelined on the way to 1.3800
GBP/USD drops below 1.3750, printing a three-day fall. The UK experts warn over fragile moment in response to covid, ex-DUP leader fears irreparable Brexit damage. US dollar tracks Treasury yields to portray rebound from three-week low. US, UK PMIs, US ADP jobs eyed.
Gold struggles above 200-DMA, focus on US ADP, ISM PMI
Gold keeps the previous day’s recovery moves around $1,815, despite the latest pullback from the intraday top, as European traders brush their screen for Wednesday’s tasks. The yellow metal rises 0.07% on a day while preserving the weekly pattern of trading above 200-DMA.
Shiba Inu price stops bleeding as SHIB eyes 25% upswing
Shiba Inu price seems to have cauterized the bleed and shows signs of resuscitating as it bounced off a crucial support level. If the buying pressure continues to increase. SHIB price has dropped roughly 33% since the August 17 swing high at $0.00000975.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Why it could be the trigger for a big greenback comeback
Uncertainty breeds market volatility – and that may happen now as investors only have little information ahead of Friday's all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index is the last NFP hint and there are good reasons it could benefit the dollar.