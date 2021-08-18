USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah pares losses below $14,400 as Indonesia Exports ease in July

Though, the full details of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes is likely to be the key catalysts to watch for fresh direction as the Fedspeak has recently been mixed amid downbeat US data.

It should be noted, however, that the grim Delta covid variant conditions in the Asia-Pacific, with the latest addition of New Zealand to the line, favor the USD/IDR bulls.

Although the US dollar’s pullback from the weekly top favor the USD/IDR bears, the recent release of Indonesia’s July month Exports, 29.32% versus 30.2% expected and 54.46%, recently favored the recovery moves. Further details suggest that the headline Trade Balance rose past $2.27B expected and $1.32B prior to $2.59B whereas the Imports dropped below 60.12% previous readouts and 52.15% market consensus to 44.44% during the stated month.

