USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah pares losses below $14,400 as Indonesia Exports ease in July

- USD/IDR extends bounce off intraday low following downbeat Indonesia Exports for July.
- USD rebound also favors the bulls, FOMC Minutes awaited.
USD/IDR trims intraday losses to -0.29% by stretching the early Asian corrective pullback to $14,390 ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
Although the US dollar’s pullback from the weekly top favor the USD/IDR bears, the recent release of Indonesia’s July month Exports, 29.32% versus 30.2% expected and 54.46%, recently favored the recovery moves. Further details suggest that the headline Trade Balance rose past $2.27B expected and $1.32B prior to $2.59B whereas the Imports dropped below 60.12% previous readouts and 52.15% market consensus to 44.44% during the stated month.
It should be noted, however, that the grim Delta covid variant conditions in the Asia-Pacific, with the latest addition of New Zealand to the line, favor the USD/IDR bulls.
Though, the full details of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes is likely to be the key catalysts to watch for fresh direction as the Fedspeak has recently been mixed amid downbeat US data.
Technical analysis
Unless marking a daily close below an ascending support line from early May, near $14,350, USD/IDR buyers remain hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14384.3
|Today Daily Change
|-41.8500
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29%
|Today daily open
|14426.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14419.7625
|Daily SMA50
|14445.392
|Daily SMA100
|14428.879
|Daily SMA200
|14298.7199
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14426.55
|Previous Daily Low
|14361
|Previous Weekly High
|14473.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|14322.5
|Previous Monthly High
|14673.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|14391.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14401.5099
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14386.0401
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14382.5833
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14339.0167
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14317.0333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14448.1333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14470.1167
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14513.6833
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
