USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah pares intraday losses near $13,350 on upbeat Indonesia Inflation

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR retreats from intraday high but stays firmer on D1 for the first time in three days.
  • Indonesia's Inflation rose past market consensus and prior to 2.18% in January.
  • Indonesia removes ban on coal exports, sets date for Bali tourism reopening.
  • US ADP Employment Change, risk catalysts will be important for fresh impulse.

USD/IDR struggles to extend early Asian session gains around $14,340 after strong Indonesia inflation figures.

With this, the Indonesia rupiah (IDR) bulls can bargain with the sellers as the pair rejects the previous two-day downtrend.

That said, Indonesia Inflation rose past 2.15% market consensus and 1.87% prior to 2.18% YoY during January. Further, Core Inflation also improved to 1.84% versus 1.71% expected and 1.56% previous readouts.

Other than the upbeat Indonesia data, easing coal emergency in the world’s top exporters of thermal coal joins reopening of the island of Bali for foreign tourists from February 04 to keep USD/IDR bears hopeful.

Additionally, downbeat US Treasury yields and the US Dollar Index (DXY) also favor USD/IDR sellers ahead of the key the US ADP Employment Change for January, expected 207K versus 807K prior.

Technical analysis

Although a three-week-old resistance line near $14,420 restricts USD/IDR buyers, the 200-day EMA defends the upside momentum, around $14,327 by the press time.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14342.5
Today Daily Change 13.3500
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 14329.15
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14342.685
Daily SMA50 14329.181
Daily SMA100 14283.798
Daily SMA200 14333.0465
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14382.5
Previous Daily Low 14296.45
Previous Weekly High 14420.15
Previous Weekly Low 14189.7
Previous Monthly High 14450.8
Previous Monthly Low 14185.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14329.3211
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14349.6289
Daily Pivot Point S1 14289.5667
Daily Pivot Point S2 14249.9833
Daily Pivot Point S3 14203.5167
Daily Pivot Point R1 14375.6167
Daily Pivot Point R2 14422.0833
Daily Pivot Point R3 14461.6667

 

 

