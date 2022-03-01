USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah pares intraday gains around $14,350 on mixed Indonesia inflation

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR bounces off intraday low after Indonesia inflation data.
  • Indonesia Inflation figures eased in February, Core Inflation rose.
  • Sluggish markets, firmer yields underpin USD rebound with eyes on Russia-Ukraine headlines.

USD/IDR pauses the early Asian declines after Statistics Indonesia released February month inflation data on Tuesday. That said, the Indonesia rupiah (IDR) pair picks up bids to $14,350 of late while paring the intraday losses of 0.20% at the latest.

That said, Indonesia's Inflation data weakens on both MoM and YoY basis, to -0.02% and 2.06% versus 0.03% and 2.2% in that order. However, the Core Inflation rose to 2.03% against market consensus of 1.93% and 1.84% previous readouts.

It’s worth noting that the US dollar’s rebound also played its role in the latest USD/IDR recovery.

The greenback recently benefited from the upbeat US Treasury yields, up two basis points (bps) to 1.86% at the latest, as well as the market’s anxiety over the Russia-Ukraine standoff.

Read: US Senator Murphy: West is coordinating to freeze and seize the assets of Russian Pres. Putin

Overall, USD/IDR portrays the impact of downbeat Indonesia inflation and the latest sour sentiment may keep buyers hopeful to overcome the nearby key hurdle.

Technical analysis

Unless crossing a three-month-old resistance line, near $14,420 by the press time, USD/IDR sellers keep the reins.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14333.3
Today Daily Change -40.8000
Today Daily Change % -0.28%
Today daily open 14374.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14354.7925
Daily SMA50 14325.64
Daily SMA100 14301.3495
Daily SMA200 14334.6842
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14408.55
Previous Daily Low 14334.25
Previous Weekly High 14486.3
Previous Weekly Low 14306.95
Previous Monthly High 14486.3
Previous Monthly Low 14173
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14380.1674
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14362.6326
Daily Pivot Point S1 14336.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 14298
Daily Pivot Point S3 14261.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 14410.35
Daily Pivot Point R2 14446.6
Daily Pivot Point R3 14484.65

 

 

