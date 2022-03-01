USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah pares intraday gains around $14,350 on mixed Indonesia inflation

- USD/IDR bounces off intraday low after Indonesia inflation data.
- Indonesia Inflation figures eased in February, Core Inflation rose.
- Sluggish markets, firmer yields underpin USD rebound with eyes on Russia-Ukraine headlines.
USD/IDR pauses the early Asian declines after Statistics Indonesia released February month inflation data on Tuesday. That said, the Indonesia rupiah (IDR) pair picks up bids to $14,350 of late while paring the intraday losses of 0.20% at the latest.
That said, Indonesia's Inflation data weakens on both MoM and YoY basis, to -0.02% and 2.06% versus 0.03% and 2.2% in that order. However, the Core Inflation rose to 2.03% against market consensus of 1.93% and 1.84% previous readouts.
It’s worth noting that the US dollar’s rebound also played its role in the latest USD/IDR recovery.
The greenback recently benefited from the upbeat US Treasury yields, up two basis points (bps) to 1.86% at the latest, as well as the market’s anxiety over the Russia-Ukraine standoff.
Read: US Senator Murphy: West is coordinating to freeze and seize the assets of Russian Pres. Putin
Overall, USD/IDR portrays the impact of downbeat Indonesia inflation and the latest sour sentiment may keep buyers hopeful to overcome the nearby key hurdle.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing a three-month-old resistance line, near $14,420 by the press time, USD/IDR sellers keep the reins.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14333.3
|Today Daily Change
|-40.8000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28%
|Today daily open
|14374.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14354.7925
|Daily SMA50
|14325.64
|Daily SMA100
|14301.3495
|Daily SMA200
|14334.6842
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14408.55
|Previous Daily Low
|14334.25
|Previous Weekly High
|14486.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|14306.95
|Previous Monthly High
|14486.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|14173
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14380.1674
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14362.6326
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14336.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14298
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14261.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14410.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14446.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14484.65
