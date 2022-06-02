USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah jumps to three-week high near $14,500 after Indonesia inflation

- USD/IDR takes offers to snap three-day uptrend, drops to the multi-day low.
- Indonesia Inflation eased in May, Core Inflation also dropped below forecasts.
- US dollar retreat, mixed sentiment enable sellers to retake controls.
USD/IDR stands on slippery ground near a three-week low even as Indonesia's inflation softened in May. In doing so, the Indonesia rupiah (IDR) pair drops to $14,495, the lowest level since May 11, while posting the first daily negative in four days ahead of Thursday’s European session.
Indonesia Inflation eased to 0.4% MoM in May, from 0.41% forecast and 0.95% prior. The YoY figures also softened to 2.58% from 2.7% expected and 2.6% prior. It’s worth noting that the Core Inflation rose beyond 3.47% in previous readings but stayed below the market consensus of 3.6% while posting 3.55% figures for the stated month.
“Indonesia's inflation rate accelerated slightly in May to 3.55% due to rising food prices and airfares, official data showed on Thursday, roughly in line with market expectations and within the central bank's target range,” said Reuters following the data release.
The pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the US dollar’s pullback from a one-week high. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from a seven-day top to 102.53 at the latest while consolidating the biggest daily gains since early May.
The greenback’s consolidation portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the US ADP Employment Change for May, expected at 300K versus 247K prior. Also likely to have challenged the USD/IDR prices could be the downbeat performance of Asian markets, with Indonesia’s benchmark IDX Composite falling 0.20% intraday by the press time.
Technical analysis
A two-week-old descending trend line around $14.570 by the press time, directs USD/IDR prices towards the 50-DMA support of $14.475.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14488
|Today Daily Change
|-75.8000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52%
|Today daily open
|14563.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14594.865
|Daily SMA50
|14472.928
|Daily SMA100
|14411.237
|Daily SMA200
|14342.4797
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14581
|Previous Daily Low
|14524.05
|Previous Weekly High
|14692.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|14522.25
|Previous Monthly High
|14765
|Previous Monthly Low
|14383.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14559.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14545.8049
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14531.5667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14499.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14474.6167
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14588.5167
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14613.2333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14645.4667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around mid-1.0600s with eyes on US ADP Employment data
EUR/USD skates on thin ice as traders await early signals of Friday’s US NFP, namely the ADP Employment Change, amid sluggish markets. The quote remains sidelined between 1.0645 and 1.0660, recently picking up bids from the bottom, during early Thursday morning in Europe.
GBP/USD hovers below 1.2500, downside remains favored on firmer DXY, US NFP buzz
The GBP/USD pair is displaying a topsy-turvy move in a narrow range of 1.2474-1.2492 in the Asian session. A lackluster performance in the cable is followed by a vertical downside move as an improved appeal for safe-haven assets resulted in a sell-off in the risk-perceived assets.
Gold rebound could extend towards $1,863, NFP awaited
Gold Price is treading water while keeping its range around $1,850, having hit ten-day lows at $1,829 a day before. The US dollar holds onto its recent advance amid a cautious market mood, making it difficult for XAU bulls to flex their muscles.
Smart money accumulation signals a 60% upswing for Shiba Inu price
Shiba Inu price continues to coil up as it trades every single day. After reaching a critical point, the momentum will collapse to one side, resulting in a breakout. Considering the market structure of Bitcoin and the recent pullback, a bullish move seems likely for SHIB.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!