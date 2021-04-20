USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah battles key hurdle around $14,500 ahead of Bank Indonesia Rate Decision

  • USD/IDR stays depressed near two-week low, bears attack intraday bottom off-late.
  • 200-SMA, lower line of weekly falling channel test further downside.
  • Bank Indonesia is widely expected to keep benchmark rate unchanged near 3.5%.

USD/IDR fails to extend the bounce-off intraday low while teasing $14,500 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Indonesian rupiah takes the bids ahead of the Bank Indonesia (BI) Rate Decision.

However, 200-SMA and short-term descending channel’s lower line, respectively around $14,480 and $14,460, challenge the pair’s immediate downside.

It’s worth mentioning that the BI is likely to keep benchmark rates unchanged near 3.5% but fears of growth prospects and the coronavirus (COVID-19) can trigger the USD/IDR bounce.

Though, the previous support line from March 17, around $14,550, followed by the stated channel’s upper line near $14,580, should restrict the short-term recovery moves.

Meanwhile, USD/IDR bears’ dominance below $14,460 will eye for the December 2020 high surrounding $14,330.

USD/IDR four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14488.8
Today Daily Change -33.5500
Today Daily Change % -0.23%
Today daily open 14522.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14532.23
Daily SMA50 14350.1315
Daily SMA100 14226.191
Daily SMA200 14430.3735
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14612
Previous Daily Low 14509.15
Previous Weekly High 14699
Previous Weekly Low 14517.35
Previous Monthly High 14617.5
Previous Monthly Low 13782.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14548.4387
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14572.7113
Daily Pivot Point S1 14483.6667
Daily Pivot Point S2 14444.9833
Daily Pivot Point S3 14380.8167
Daily Pivot Point R1 14586.5167
Daily Pivot Point R2 14650.6833
Daily Pivot Point R3 14689.3667

 

 

