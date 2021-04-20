- USD/IDR stays depressed near two-week low, bears attack intraday bottom off-late.
- 200-SMA, lower line of weekly falling channel test further downside.
- Bank Indonesia is widely expected to keep benchmark rate unchanged near 3.5%.
USD/IDR fails to extend the bounce-off intraday low while teasing $14,500 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Indonesian rupiah takes the bids ahead of the Bank Indonesia (BI) Rate Decision.
However, 200-SMA and short-term descending channel’s lower line, respectively around $14,480 and $14,460, challenge the pair’s immediate downside.
It’s worth mentioning that the BI is likely to keep benchmark rates unchanged near 3.5% but fears of growth prospects and the coronavirus (COVID-19) can trigger the USD/IDR bounce.
Though, the previous support line from March 17, around $14,550, followed by the stated channel’s upper line near $14,580, should restrict the short-term recovery moves.
Meanwhile, USD/IDR bears’ dominance below $14,460 will eye for the December 2020 high surrounding $14,330.
USD/IDR four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14488.8
|Today Daily Change
|-33.5500
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|14522.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14532.23
|Daily SMA50
|14350.1315
|Daily SMA100
|14226.191
|Daily SMA200
|14430.3735
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14612
|Previous Daily Low
|14509.15
|Previous Weekly High
|14699
|Previous Weekly Low
|14517.35
|Previous Monthly High
|14617.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|13782.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14548.4387
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14572.7113
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14483.6667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14444.9833
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14380.8167
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14586.5167
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14650.6833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14689.3667
