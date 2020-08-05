USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah’s drops to lows after Indonesia’s Q2 GDP contracts 4.19%

USD/IDR hits daily highs on devastating Indonesia’s Q2 GDP.

Coronavirus pandemic's impact on the economy continues to worsen.

According to the latest release from Statistics Indonesia, the Indonesian economy contracted 4.19% QoQ in Q2 2020 versus -3.49% forecast and -2.41% prior.

On an annualized basis, Indonesia’s GDP rate arrived at -5.32% compared to -4.61% expected and 2.97% seen in the first quarter (Q1) 2020.

About Indonesia’s GDP

The Gross Domestic Product released by the Statistics Indonesia is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by Indonesia. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of economic activity and health. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the Rupiah, while a negative trend is seen as negative (or bearish).

FX implications

USD/IDR jumped to daily lows of 15,585 following the release of the below-forecast Indonesian GDP data.

The cross ignored broad-based US dollar weakness.