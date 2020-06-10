USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah unfazed by BI Warijyo’s upbeat comments

By Dhwani Mehta

The Indonesian rupiah (IDR) fails to benefit from the upbeat comments delivered by the Bank Indonesia’s Governor Perry Warijyo on Wednesday.

Indonesia's central bank governor said that the rupiah has the potential to strengthen as it remains undervalued, and stressed that a stronger currency has a positive impact on the economy, per Reuters.

The domestic currency remains undermined by growing coronavirus fears amid easing of the economic restrictions, especially after the country recorded the highest one-day increase in new infections a day ago. This nervousness negated the optimism over Jakarta re-opening up from the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the spot also stands resilient to broad US dollar weakness, as all eyes now remain on the Fed decision and economic projections for fresh trading impetus.

At the time of writing, USD/IDR rallies 1.55% to 14055.

USD/IDR technical levels

USD/IDR

Overview
Today last price 14055
Today Daily Change -40.0000
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 13925
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14546
Daily SMA50 15200.4438
Daily SMA100 14772.4384
Daily SMA200 14399.6117
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14020
Previous Daily Low 13925
Previous Weekly High 14622
Previous Weekly Low 13885
Previous Monthly High 15177
Previous Monthly Low 14610
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 13961.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 13983.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 13893.3333
Daily Pivot Point S2 13861.6667
Daily Pivot Point S3 13798.3333
Daily Pivot Point R1 13988.3333
Daily Pivot Point R2 14051.6667
Daily Pivot Point R3 14083.3333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

