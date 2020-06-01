USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah trapped in falling channel, with oversold RSI

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/IDR remains near two-month lows just above 14,600.
  • Dollar weakness – key catalyst for the declines.
  • Oversold RSI on hourly sticks points to a bounce

USD/IDR extends last week bearish bias and hit a new two-month low at 14,607.50 in the last hour, as the sell-off in the greenback remains the key catalyst behind the weakness.

The risk-on market mood, reflective of the rally in the Asian stocks, offers some support to the Indonesian currency. However, the spot risks a bounce back above the 14,700 levels, in light of the near-term technical view.

On the hourly sticks, the price continues to waver in a potential falling channel pattern, with a natural tendency to break to the upside. The spot, currently, flirts with the descending trendline support at 14,604, with the hourly-Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointing south within the oversold conditions.

This suggests that the cross could attempt a bounce back towards the descending trendline upside barrier at 14,743 levels.

Alternatively, a false breakdown could be charted below 14,600 mark, as the bears look to test the 14,500 psychological support area.

USD/IDR: Hourly chart

 

USD/IDR: Additional levels

 

USD/IDR

Overview
Today last price 14610
Today Daily Change 100.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.68
Today daily open 14610
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14840.3
Daily SMA50 15489.1788
Daily SMA100 14739.1084
Daily SMA200 14402.5194
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14735
Previous Daily Low 14610
Previous Weekly High 14778
Previous Weekly Low 14610
Previous Monthly High 15177
Previous Monthly Low 14610
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14657.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14687.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 14568.3333
Daily Pivot Point S2 14526.6667
Daily Pivot Point S3 14443.3333
Daily Pivot Point R1 14693.3333
Daily Pivot Point R2 14776.6667
Daily Pivot Point R3 14818.3333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

