USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah trapped in falling channel, with oversold RSI

- USD/IDR remains near two-month lows just above 14,600.
- Dollar weakness – key catalyst for the declines.
- Oversold RSI on hourly sticks points to a bounce
USD/IDR extends last week bearish bias and hit a new two-month low at 14,607.50 in the last hour, as the sell-off in the greenback remains the key catalyst behind the weakness.
The risk-on market mood, reflective of the rally in the Asian stocks, offers some support to the Indonesian currency. However, the spot risks a bounce back above the 14,700 levels, in light of the near-term technical view.
On the hourly sticks, the price continues to waver in a potential falling channel pattern, with a natural tendency to break to the upside. The spot, currently, flirts with the descending trendline support at 14,604, with the hourly-Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointing south within the oversold conditions.
This suggests that the cross could attempt a bounce back towards the descending trendline upside barrier at 14,743 levels.
Alternatively, a false breakdown could be charted below 14,600 mark, as the bears look to test the 14,500 psychological support area.
USD/IDR: Hourly chart
USD/IDR: Additional levels
USD/IDR
|Overview
|Today last price
|14610
|Today Daily Change
|100.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.68
|Today daily open
|14610
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14840.3
|Daily SMA50
|15489.1788
|Daily SMA100
|14739.1084
|Daily SMA200
|14402.5194
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14735
|Previous Daily Low
|14610
|Previous Weekly High
|14778
|Previous Weekly Low
|14610
|Previous Monthly High
|15177
|Previous Monthly Low
|14610
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14657.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14687.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14568.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14526.6667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14443.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14693.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14776.6667
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14818.3333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls in control above 1.1100 starting out ECB week
Following the bounce from near 1.1100 in early Asia, EUR/USD has entered a phase of consolidated near 1.1140 region ahead of the European open. Bulls await a fresh impetus for the next push above the 1.1150 mark ahead of Eurozone/ US PMIs.
GBP/USD recedes from three-week top above 1.2400, UK Manufacturing PMI eyed
GBP/USD prints three-day winning streak amid broad US dollar weakness. Calls of further help to British employees add to the upside momentum. Downbeat Brexit headlines confront the UK’s coronavirus optimism. The UK/US PMIs will join qualitative catalysts.
FX Today: USD hit by escalating US riots, risk-on mood; US ISM PMI eyed amid light trading
The US dollar took a beating across the board starting out a new month/ week, as markets breathed a sigh of relief on the US’ softer stance on China. The dollar weakness was also backed by the escalating riots in the US cities, with curfews imposed on major cities.
Gold: Teasing a rectangle breakout, $1750 in sight
Gold bulls gathering pace for the next push higher. The extension of last week’s rally in the yellow metal is mainly driven by the sell-off in the US dollar across the board, in the wake of US-China trade war relief and escalating US riots.
WTI: Overbought RSI challenges the bulls above $35.50
WTI seesaws around 7-week-old resistance line, retreats from highest since March 11. A short-term ascending trend line on the bears’ radars during the pullback. 100-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement together offers strong upside barrier.