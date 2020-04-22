USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah struggles to keep recovery moves

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR snaps two-day recovery moves, steps back from 100-bar SMA.
  • 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement limits immediate downside.
  • An eight-day-old falling trend line adds to the support.

USD/IDR drops to 15,597, down 0.70% on a day, during the pre-European trading session on Wednesday. In doing so, the pair pulls back from 100-bar SMA but stays above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the quote’s rise from March 02 to April 01.

In addition to the key technical levels, normal conditions of RSI also portray the pair’s sideways momentum.

As a result, the USD/IDR prices are less likely to register a noticeable move unless either crossing 16,015 SMA resistance or declining below 15,360 figures comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

Also adding to the support side is a downward sloping trend line from April 10, currently near 15,220.

While an upside break of 16,015 could escalate the pair’s recovery moves towards 16,450 and 16,900 numbers to the north, a sustained decline below 15,220 can recall mid-March lows surrounding 14,900.

USD/IDR four-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 15597.15
Today Daily Change -107.8000
Today Daily Change % -0.69%
Today daily open 15704.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 16046.6419
Daily SMA50 15093.1268
Daily SMA100 14459.6947
Daily SMA200 14288.9724
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15752.55
Previous Daily Low 15374.6885
Previous Weekly High 15907.5
Previous Weekly Low 15390.95
Previous Monthly High 17154
Previous Monthly Low 13937.8155
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15608.2069
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15519.0316
Daily Pivot Point S1 15468.909
Daily Pivot Point S2 15232.868
Daily Pivot Point S3 15091.0475
Daily Pivot Point R1 15846.7705
Daily Pivot Point R2 15988.591
Daily Pivot Point R3 16224.632

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

