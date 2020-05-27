USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah struggles to justify break of monthly support line

- USD/IDR buyers pause after refreshing weekly top of 14,778 the previous day.
- MACD teases bulls following the break of near-term key resistance line, now support.
- 100-day EMA gains attention during further upside, bears will refrain entries unless witness fresh monthly low.
Having benefited from the break of monthly resistance line the previous day, USD/IDR seesaws around 14,755 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
Other than the sustained trading beyond the previous resistance line, MACD histogram also keeps the bulls hopeful.
As a result, a 100-day EMA level of 14,860 is in the spotlight during further upside. Though, 15,000 round-figure and the May 05 top near 15,180 could question the buyers afterward.
Meanwhile, 14,680/75 becomes the key support area for pair traders to watch as it comprises the resistance turned support as well as an ascending trend line from May 04.
In a case where the bears manage to conquer 14,675 support, the early March high near 14,420 could gain the market’s attention.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14710
|Today Daily Change
|-45.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30%
|Today daily open
|14755
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14919.95
|Daily SMA50
|15536.1798
|Daily SMA100
|14714.9534
|Daily SMA200
|14395.9052
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14778
|Previous Daily Low
|14710
|Previous Weekly High
|14899
|Previous Weekly Low
|14680
|Previous Monthly High
|16575
|Previous Monthly Low
|14880
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14752.024
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14735.976
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14717.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14679.6667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14649.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14785.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14815.6667
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14853.3333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
