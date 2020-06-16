USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah stays positive inside short-term rising wedge formation

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR extends losses from Friday’s top near 14,225.
  • Oversold RSI conditions probe the sellers from confirming the bearish chart pattern.
  • A falling trend line from early-April guards immediate upside.

USD/IDR remains on the back foot around 14,055 during the initial trading on Tuesday. While looking at the pair’s last two-week moves, the rising wedge bearish chart pattern appears on the daily chart. Though, oversold RSI conditions stop the sellers from confirming the formation.

On the contrary, an ascending trend line from April 06, at 14,161 now, can offer immediate resistance to the pair ahead of propelling it to the bearish formation’s resistance line near 14,250.

Should the quote manages to cross 14,250, buyers can aim for the monthly high above 14,620 during the further upside.

Alternatively, a downside break below 14,000 will asset the pair’s extended fall towards the early-February top near 13,775. During the pair’s further declines below 13,775, the yearly low close to 13,570 might lure the bears.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14140
Today Daily Change 87.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.62%
Today daily open 14053
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14383.3
Daily SMA50 14998.6672
Daily SMA100 14788.3389
Daily SMA200 14398.1884
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14140
Previous Daily Low 14053
Previous Weekly High 14223
Previous Weekly Low 13870
Previous Monthly High 15177
Previous Monthly Low 14610
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14086.234
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14106.766
Daily Pivot Point S1 14024
Daily Pivot Point S2 13995
Daily Pivot Point S3 13937
Daily Pivot Point R1 14111
Daily Pivot Point R2 14169
Daily Pivot Point R3 14198

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

