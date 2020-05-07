USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah stays firm below monthly falling trendline

  • USD/IDR remains on the back foot below 50% Fibonacci retracement.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 100-day SMA n the sellers’ radar.
  • 21-day SMA adds upside barriers beyond the monthly resistance line.

Having failed to cross the monthly resistance line, USD/IDR remains depressed near 15,045 while heading into the European session on Thursday.

That said, the pair again dips towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January-March upside, near 14,735/40.

Though, 100-day SMA could take help from RSI conditions to register a bounce from 14,580 during the further downside.

Alternatively, pair’s successful break above a confluence of monthly resistance line and 50% Fibonacci retracement, around 15,100, can trigger the pair’s recoveries towards 21-day SMA, at 15,465 now.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14910
Today Daily Change -135.0000
Today Daily Change % -0.90%
Today daily open 15045
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 15521.6038
Daily SMA50 15397.9408
Daily SMA100 14588.6716
Daily SMA200 14355.0184
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15125
Previous Daily Low 15040
Previous Weekly High 15505
Previous Weekly Low 14880
Previous Monthly High 16575
Previous Monthly Low 14880
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15072.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15092.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 15015
Daily Pivot Point S2 14985
Daily Pivot Point S3 14930
Daily Pivot Point R1 15100
Daily Pivot Point R2 15155
Daily Pivot Point R3 15185

 

 

