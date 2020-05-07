USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah stays firm below monthly falling trendline

- USD/IDR remains on the back foot below 50% Fibonacci retracement.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 100-day SMA n the sellers’ radar.
- 21-day SMA adds upside barriers beyond the monthly resistance line.
Having failed to cross the monthly resistance line, USD/IDR remains depressed near 15,045 while heading into the European session on Thursday.
That said, the pair again dips towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January-March upside, near 14,735/40.
Though, 100-day SMA could take help from RSI conditions to register a bounce from 14,580 during the further downside.
Alternatively, pair’s successful break above a confluence of monthly resistance line and 50% Fibonacci retracement, around 15,100, can trigger the pair’s recoveries towards 21-day SMA, at 15,465 now.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14910
|Today Daily Change
|-135.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.90%
|Today daily open
|15045
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|15521.6038
|Daily SMA50
|15397.9408
|Daily SMA100
|14588.6716
|Daily SMA200
|14355.0184
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|15125
|Previous Daily Low
|15040
|Previous Weekly High
|15505
|Previous Weekly Low
|14880
|Previous Monthly High
|16575
|Previous Monthly Low
|14880
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|15072.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|15092.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|15015
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14985
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14930
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|15100
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|15155
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|15185
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: BOE set to rock GBP/USD with new forecasts, unusual timing
The Bank of England is set to leave rates at rock bottom levels and publish new forecasts amid the coronavirus crisis. GBP/USD has been on the back foot ahead of the event. Live coverage.
EUR/USD prints three-day losing streak ahead of German Industrial Production
EUR/USD has erased a major chunk of gains seen in the six days to May 1. German Industrial Production, due at 06:00 GMT, is likely to show record contraction in March. German court's recent ruling on ECB's QE has emboldened the bears.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Priced in disaster
Americans continued to be laid off from their jobs at a record pace as the shutdown of commercial life reaches further and further into labor market spreading disruption throughout the US economy. Initial jobless claims predicted to be 3M.
Gold: 10/21-day SMA guards pullback around $1,700
Having bounced off four-day low, Gold prices print 0.30% gains on a day while taking the bids to $1,690.44 on early Thursday. Bearish MACD, trading below key SMAs keep sellers hopeful. A three-week-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.
WTI: 50-day average applies brakes to price rally
West Texas Intermediate's recovery rally looks to have stalled, as the black gold has failed twice in the last 24 hours to keep gains above the 50-day average hurdle. The 50-hour average is restricting the downside in black gold.