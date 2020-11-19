USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah sellers attack weekly resistance ahead of BI rate decision

- USD/IDR benefits from an upside break to monthly falling trend line.
- 200-bar SMA lures the bulls amid upbeat MACD, sellers have multiple reasons to refrain from entries.
USD/IDR refreshes intraday top to 14,218, currently up 0.80% around 14,208, while heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the pair extends the upside break of a descending trend line from October 30 towards confronting a short-term resistance line from November 09 amid bullish MACD.
Read: Indonesia: BI to remain on hold this week – UOB
Not only the mixed technical signals but the pair traders’ cautious mood ahead of the Bank Indonesia’s (BI) rate decision, expected to keep the 4.0% mark, also challenge the recent moves.
As a result, a clear break above 14,215 becomes necessary, backed by downbeat comments from the BI, to favor the USD/IDR buyers targeting a 200-bar SMA level of 14,526.
Alternatively, a surprise rate move can fetch the quote back to the previous resistance line, now support, around 14,025, before highlighting the 14,000 threshold for the USD/IDR bears.
In a case where the pair remains depressed below the 14,000 round-figures, the monthly low near 13,725 will regain the market’s attention.
USD/IDR four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14208.8
|Today Daily Change
|106.8000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76%
|Today daily open
|14102
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14406.625
|Daily SMA50
|14652.8678
|Daily SMA100
|14658.4402
|Daily SMA200
|14754.3769
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14133.6
|Previous Daily Low
|14036.52
|Previous Weekly High
|14284.747
|Previous Weekly Low
|13726.5
|Previous Monthly High
|14940
|Previous Monthly Low
|14546.869
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14096.5154
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14073.6046
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14047.8133
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13993.6267
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13950.7333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14144.8933
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14187.7867
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14241.9733
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady around 1.1850 ahead of Lagarde, EU summit
EUR/USD trades flat around mid-1800s after Wednesday's marginal losses. France says EU leaders could approve a budget without Hungary and Poland. The Eurozone needs fiscal aid to combat the second-wave of the coronavirus. ECB President Lagarde’s speech and EU Summit eyed.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3250 amid Brexit jitters
GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.3250 while heading into the London. The cable lost ground after The Times triggered chatters over no-deal Brexit. The risk-off mood amid covid concerns and ire against China’s Hong Kong crackdown weigh on the spot.
Gold: Breach of weekly support directs sellers towards $1,850
Gold refreshes intraday low after breaking the short-term ascending trend line. RSI isn’t yet oversold, suggesting further weakness in eyeing the monthly low. September’s bottom adds a filter to the downside below $1,850.
Bitcoin fundamentals are at all-time highs while prices are heading to $20,000
Bitcoin is yet to fully price in the strong fundamentals as it gains more institutional attention. Volume continues to rise as several metrics begin to see new highs. The current market behavior suggests that the $2,000 price gap to new all-time highs will be closed in the upcoming weeks.
WTI trades near expanding channel hurdle
The WTI crude has carved out an expanding channel over the past two months. A close above that level would confirm a bullish breakout, validating the above-50 or bullish reading on the 14-day RSI and opening the doors to the August high of $43.78.