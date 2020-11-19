USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah sellers attack weekly resistance ahead of BI rate decision

USD/IDR benefits from an upside break to monthly falling trend line.

200-bar SMA lures the bulls amid upbeat MACD, sellers have multiple reasons to refrain from entries.

USD/IDR refreshes intraday top to 14,218, currently up 0.80% around 14,208, while heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the pair extends the upside break of a descending trend line from October 30 towards confronting a short-term resistance line from November 09 amid bullish MACD.

Not only the mixed technical signals but the pair traders’ cautious mood ahead of the Bank Indonesia’s (BI) rate decision, expected to keep the 4.0% mark, also challenge the recent moves.

As a result, a clear break above 14,215 becomes necessary, backed by downbeat comments from the BI, to favor the USD/IDR buyers targeting a 200-bar SMA level of 14,526.

Alternatively, a surprise rate move can fetch the quote back to the previous resistance line, now support, around 14,025, before highlighting the 14,000 threshold for the USD/IDR bears.

In a case where the pair remains depressed below the 14,000 round-figures, the monthly low near 13,725 will regain the market’s attention.

USD/IDR four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected