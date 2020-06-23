USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah seesaws inside monthly triangle

- USD/IDR prints mild losses while stepping back from 14,313.
- Bears keep the throne unless breaking 200-bar SMA.
- The monthly low, early-February top will lure sellers below the triangle.
USD/IDR stays offered while trading around 14,210, down 0.15% on a day, during the pre-European session on Tuesday. The pair recently bounced off the intraday low of 14,116 but stays inside a one-month-old triangle formation below 200-bar SMA.
As a result, current expectations of the pair’s pullback towards the pattern’s resistance, at 14,375 now, might find an intermediate hurdle around 14,320.
Should the USD/IDR prices manage to cross 14,375, a 200-bar SMA level of 14,503 becomes the key as it holds the gate for the pair’s further rise towards 50% Fibonacci retracement of May-June fall, near 14,660.
On the flip side, the said triangle’s support around 14,100, followed by 14,000 threshold, will offer nearby rest during the quote’s weakness.
Though, a sustained drop below 14,000 will strengthen the bears to challenge the monthly low near 13,850 ahead of targeting the February 04 top surrounding 13,835.
USD/IDR four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14243.5
|Today Daily Change
|13.4000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|14230.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14267.055
|Daily SMA50
|14839.1835
|Daily SMA100
|14807.8694
|Daily SMA200
|14400.8492
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14311.5
|Previous Daily Low
|14068.2625
|Previous Weekly High
|14170
|Previous Weekly Low
|14035
|Previous Monthly High
|15177
|Previous Monthly Low
|14610
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14218.5833
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14161.1792
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14095.075
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13960.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13851.8375
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14338.3125
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14446.525
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14581.55
