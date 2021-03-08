USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah renews four-month low at 14,365, ignores upbeat Consumer Confidence

The latest survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI), the Indonesian central bank, showed that the country’s Consumer Confidence Index improved further to 85.8 in February when compared to 84.9 booked in January.

FX Implications

The USD/IDR pair refreshes four-month highs at 14,365 despite the improvement in Indonesian consumer confidence. The spot adds 0.52% on the day.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

