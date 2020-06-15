USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah regains strength from 10-day EMA

- USD/IDR retreats from an eight-day top to defy Friday’s recovery moves.
- One-week-old support line gains immediate attention of sellers.
- Buyers will have additional upside barrier in the form of two-month-long falling trend line.
USD/IDR drops to 14,053, down 0.62% on a day, while heading into the European open on Monday. In doing so, the pair takes a U-turn from 10-day EMA, which in turn drags it towards a short-term support line.
However, the pair’s further downside past-13,986 support line could be questioned by the oversold RSI conditions.
As a result, the quote’s current weakness seems to have a limited downside till 13,986, which if broken could recall the early-February month top near 13,775 on the chart.
On the contrary, a daily closing beyond 10-day EMA level around 14,140 isn’t going to lure the buyers as a downward sloping trend line from April 06, at 14,213 now, stands tall to probe further upside.
If at all the bulls manage to offer a clear break above 14,213, may month low near 14,675 and 50-day EMA around 14,695 could return to the charts.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|13980
|Today Daily Change
|-160.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.13%
|Today daily open
|14140
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14423.15
|Daily SMA50
|15050.5772
|Daily SMA100
|14783.8834
|Daily SMA200
|14398.2592
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14223
|Previous Daily Low
|13988
|Previous Weekly High
|14223
|Previous Weekly Low
|13870
|Previous Monthly High
|15177
|Previous Monthly Low
|14610
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14133.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14077.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14011
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13882
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13776
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14246
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14352
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14481
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Options market flips bearish as stocks turn jittery
EUR/USD's one-month risk reversals flip bearish as stocks turn risk-averse. Investors sell risk on heightened fears of the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak. Japan, China, and the US report a jump in the coronavirus cases.
GBP/USD: Mildly offered above 1.2500 with eyes on EU-UK Brexit talks
GBP/USD trims the early-day losses, still in the red amid broad risk-aversion. Fears of virus wave 2.0 dampen the sentiment. The UK PM’s virtual talks with the European leaders in focus.
Gold: Fails to appreciate break of weekly support line
Gold prices decline to $1,728.60, down 0.12% on a day, during the early Monday’s trading. The bullion recently slipped below an ascending trend line from June 05 but a two-day-old symmetrical triangle restricts the metal’s immediate moves amid bearish MACD
WTI: Under pressure after ending six-week winning run
WTI fell below $35 as suggested by Thursday's head-and-shoulders breakdown. Oil fell by 8.3% last week, ending the six-week winning trend and confirming a head-and-shoulders or a bearish reversal pattern on the hourly chart.
S&P 500: Futures drop over 1.50% into weekly opening, as second coronavirus wave fears intensify
The closely watched, risk gauge, the S&P 500 futures tumbled near 1.80% stepping into a fresh week, shrugging off a positive Wall Street close last Friday. Second coronavirus wave fears intensify, with the US, Japan reporting spike in cases.