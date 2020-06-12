USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah probes five-week-old support line on downbeat Consumer Confidence

- USD/IDR takes the bids near one-week high after Indonesian Consumer Confidence figures.
- MACD histogram makes the trend line even more important.
- 100-day SMA lures the bulls beyond the immediate upside barrier.
USD/IDR registers the biggest gains since late-March while rising to 14,214, up 1.62% on a day, while heading into the European session on Friday. In doing so, the pair extends recovery moves from Monday’s low, also the lowest in 15 weeks.
Other than the technical details, Indonesia’s Consumer Confidence for April also adds strength to the pair. The consumer sentiment gauge dropped to 77.8 versus the previous readouts of 84.8.
Though, a falling trend line from April 06, at 14,255 now, questions the quote’s further upside. Other than the resistance line, the MACD histogram is also teasing the bulls and makes the case even more interesting.
Should there be a clear run-up past-14,255, bulls can easily challenge the 100-day SMA level of 14,767. Though, the early-May low near 14,680/75 might offer an intermediate halt during the rise.
Alternatively, 14,000 round-figure and the monthly low surrounding 13,870 could entertain the sellers during the fresh downside ahead of highlighting the early-February high near 13,775.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|13885
|Today Daily Change
|-103.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.74%
|Today daily open
|13988
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14459.15
|Daily SMA50
|15099.5772
|Daily SMA100
|14779.1034
|Daily SMA200
|14398.1454
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14025
|Previous Daily Low
|13980
|Previous Weekly High
|14622
|Previous Weekly Low
|13885
|Previous Monthly High
|15177
|Previous Monthly Low
|14610
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|13997.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14007.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|13970.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13952.6667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13925.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14015.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14042.6667
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14060.3333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
