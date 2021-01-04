USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah keeps gains from 50-day SMA on upbeat inflation

- USD/IDR remains pressured after Indonesia inflation data for December.
- Indonesian Inflation rose past-1.61% YoY, 0.37% MoM forecasts.
- Two-month-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.
USD/IDR wavers around 13,870, down 2.40% intraday, after Indonesia, reports December’s Inflation numbers during early Monday.
As per the data, headlines Inflation YoY crossed 1.61% forecast to print 1.68% figures whereas MoM details also crossed 0.37% expectations to 0.45%. Though Core Inflation eased below 1.7% market consensus and 1.67% prior to 1.6% YoY.
Considering the upbeat fundamentals and the quote’s U-turn from 50-day SMA, not to forget a falling trend line from October 30, USD/IDR is likely to stay depressed.
However, the December low near 13,850 becomes necessary for the bears to eye the previous year’s low of 13,217. During the downside, November’s bottom around 13,725 can offer intermediate moves.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 50-day SMA, at 14,214 now, needs validation from the aforementioned resistance line, currently around 14,235, to challenge a downward sloping trend line from September 11 near 14,420.
It should, however, be noted that a daily closing beyond 14,420 will set the tone for fresh upside momentum towards October’s top of 14,835.50.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|13867
|Today Daily Change
|-346.6925
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.44%
|Today daily open
|14213.6925
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14146.4538
|Daily SMA50
|14230.6451
|Daily SMA100
|14504.6989
|Daily SMA200
|14700.8574
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14223.1045
|Previous Daily Low
|13892.6
|Previous Weekly High
|14240.851
|Previous Weekly Low
|13850.5
|Previous Monthly High
|14331.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|13850.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14096.8518
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14018.8527
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|13996.4935
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13779.2945
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13665.989
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14326.998
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14440.3035
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14657.5025
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD flirts with 1.37 amid dollar weakness, despite covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, riding on an extension of late 2020's dollar decline. Sterling is shrugging off concerns of Brexit jitters and the increase in COVID-19 cases in the UK. PM Johnson is pressured to enact a new nationwide lockdown.
EUR/USD advances above 1.2250 as the greenback retreats
EUR/USD has kicked off 2021 by resuming its gains. Markets are concerned with the rapid spread of coronavirus and the slow deployment of vaccines. Final PMIs and US political ahead of Tuesday's Georgia runoffs are awaited.
Gold: Overbought RSI probes bulls at eight week tops above $1,900
Gold prices ease from the multi-day high as US dollar marks corrective pullback. The yellow metal jumped to its highest since November 09 during early trading hours before stepping back from $1,925.38.
Forex Today: New year, same dollar decline, covid headlines, US politics, Bitcoin's surge watched
The new year has begun with the dollar on the back foot and a cautious market mood. Investors are concerned about the fast spread of coronavirus and watching the slow deployment of vaccines.
US Dollar Index looks weak near 89.60
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), starts the year on the negative footing and approaches the 2020 lows in the mid-89.00s.