USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah keep the strength near six-week top

- USD/IDR stays depressed near the six-week low.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 100-day SMA on sellers’ radar.
- A confluence of 50-day SMA and monthly falling trend line guards recovery moves.
USD/IDR remains pressured near the six-week low, around 14,910, ahead of the European session on Friday.
The pair’s latest break below 50-day SMA, as well as bearish MACD, keeps the sellers directed towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January-March upside, near 14,740.
However, 100-day SMA, at 14,550 now, could restrict the pair’s further downside, if not then the early-March top near 14,420 will return to the charts.
On the upside, buyers are less likely to enter unless clearing a confluence of 50-day SMA and monthly resistance line, around 15,330.
If at all the bulls manage to cross 15,330 on a daily closing basis, 15,610 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 15,900 can offer intermediate halt during the quote’s anticipated rally towards 16,000 mark.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14910
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|14910
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|15725.443
|Daily SMA50
|15328.5868
|Daily SMA100
|14557.0916
|Daily SMA200
|14339.3389
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|15295
|Previous Daily Low
|14880
|Previous Weekly High
|15890
|Previous Weekly Low
|15374.6885
|Previous Monthly High
|16575
|Previous Monthly Low
|14880
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|15038.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|15136.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14761.6667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14613.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14346.6667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|15176.6667
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|15443.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|15591.6667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on track to end two-week losing run
While EUR/USD has pulled back from two-week highs registered on Thursday, the currency pair still looks set to end its two-week losing trend. With European data docket empty, the pair is at the mercy of the stock markets and US data.
GBP/USD snaps two-day run-up, slips below 1.2600, ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD slips from 13-day high amid broad US dollar pullback amid US-China trade woes. UK PM Johnson to give guidelines on easing lockdown restrictions next week. Focus on UK PMIs amid holiday-thinned trading.
Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed
The market mood has worsened amid fears of further US-Sino decoupling and fears about companies' earnings. Stocks are down the dollar is on the rise, especially against commodity currencies...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD path of least resistance is down
Gold prices have suffered a sell-off as April drew to a close and as money managers adjusted their portfolios. How is the precious metal positioned on the charts? The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that XAU/USD faces resistance at $1691.
WTI: Hourly chart shows bearish divergence
West Texas Intermediate may extend losses to former hurdle-turned-support, as the hourly chart is reporting a bearish indicator divergence. A former resistance-turned-support near $18.50 may come into play.