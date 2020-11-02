USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah in multi-day lows near 14,700 on downbeat CPI

Indonesia’s annual inflation rate accelerated a tad bit in October, according to the latest data published by Statistics Indonesia on Monday.

Indonesian August’s inflation rate rose to 1.44% on the year, compared with September’s 1.42% and 1.45% expectations but remained way below the Bank Indonesia’s (BI) 2.5-4.5% target range. The annualized core figure arrived at 1.74% vs. 1.86% previous and 1.82% expected.

Meanwhile, the monthly inflation reading for October came in at +0.07% vs. +0.08% expected and -0.05% last.

USD/IDR reaction

The USD/IDR cross is off the daily highs but trades with moderate gains on the downbeat Indonesian CPI data.

At the press time, the spot trades 0.32% higher at 14,667, having clocked three-day highs of 14,707 earlier in the session.

About Indonesia’s CPI

The Inflation index released by the Statistics Indonesia is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchase power of the Indonesian Rupiah is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is used as a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the Rupiah, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish).